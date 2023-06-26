Celtic’s move for Yang Hyun-jun in balance but club still keen on Asia market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Celtic’s move for Yang Hyun-jun in balance but club still keen on Asia market

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers is keen to tap into Asian markets (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Brendan Rodgers is keen to tap into Asian markets (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic are continuing to pursue targets in Asia following the departure of Ange Postecoglou but a move for South Korean midfielder Yang Hyun-jun appears to be in the balance.

Yang has been quoted in the South Korean media as saying that he wants to sign for Celtic this summer but his club, Gangwon, would rather wait until the end of their season, which finishes in October.

Gangwon sit 11th in the 12-team K-League 1 and would face a relegation play-off if they remain there.

The player’s representatives earlier claimed Yang had been promised he would get the chance to move if a European club came in for him and was frustrated at the club’s stance.

Celtic have achieved success over the past two seasons by recruiting in Asia, with Kyogo Furuhashi named PFA Scotland and Scottish Football Writers’ player of the year last term.

The striker was joined by several Japanese colleagues including Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Tomoki Iwata after Postecoglou arrived from Yokahama F Marinos two years ago. Celtic also signed South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu in January.

New manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to continue the successful recruitment tactic along with the club’s head of scouting and recruitment, Mark Lawwell.

Quoted in several newspapers, Rodgers said: “Over the course of our discussions I’ve seen the market we’re in and how well the recruitment has gone.

“Mark Lawwell has this pipeline of players that are available and I think what he’s done since he’s come in has been really impressive – and the markets he’s been able to tap into. That will continue. That’s where the club is at.

“In terms of recruitment I am the one that knows how I want the team to play and I have to be involved in those discussions. And I will be. Some of those markets haven’t been as readily available to some clubs, that’s something Mark has brought with him in his roles.

“I’m thinking of the Japanese market, the Korean market, Australia and out into Asia. These were players that were untapped and you’re now seeing other clubs trying to tap into that.”

More from Press and Journal

Martin Kennedy NFUS
Scottish and UK governments 'hiding' behind one another says NFUS chief
Scott Mathers from Wardes, Kintore.
Reducing feed costs on farm
William Henderson won the annual competition which was judged at the Royal Highland Show
Central Belt farmer wins Asda steak competition
Nigel Miller is a former NFUS president.
Agriculture needs rewarded says former NFUS chief
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) now considers that the use of the herbicide does not meet the legislative requirements for emergency authorisation.
Asulox banned in Scotland but England gets go ahead
Supreme sheep champion was the South Country Cheviot from the late Gavin Douglas
RHS: Emotional win for the South Country Cheviot
The overall beef cattle champion was the Limousin Grahams Ruth, shown with her October-born heifer.
A show to remember for the Grahams team
Crowds pack Ingliston showground in Edinburgh as farmers young and old collected the Royal Highland Show’s prestigious accolades.
Record-breaking crowd flocks to Royal Highland Show
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of James Kennedy.
Drink-driver didn't realise he was over limit as he rarely drinks
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of Jamie Donn.
Thief who tried to steal bucket of beer tackled to ground by homeowner