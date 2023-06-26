Former Scotland manager Craig Brown dies aged 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Scotland manager Craig Brown dies aged 82

By Press Association
Craig Brown has died at the age of 82 (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Former Scotland manager Craig Brown has died at the age of 82, Aberdeen have confirmed.

Brown, an Aberdeen director, is the last man to lead Scotland to a World Cup finals, taking the team in France 25 years ago.

A statement from Aberdeen read: “Everyone at Aberdeen FC is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former manager, director and club ambassador, Craig Brown.

“A dear friend to us all, Craig will be sorely missed and our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time.”

The former schoolteacher also led Scotland to the European Championship in 1996 and was involved in a coaching capacity in three other major tournaments.

The Glasgow-born former Rangers and Dundee player managed Clyde before his international coaching career, which also included leading Scotland Under-16s to a World Cup final and the under-21s to a European semi-final.

Brown was manager of Scotland from 1993 until 2001. He later managed Preston, Motherwell and Aberdeen before becoming a director at Pittodrie.

Tributes immediately began pouring in for the popular character.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: “Since 2010 Craig performed the roles of manager, director, and ambassador at Aberdeen FC. Craig was a friend to all of us at the club, and a mentor and confidante to many.

“He was one of those rare individuals who was not only effective at what he did but universally loved by all who got to know him. A gentleman who loved his family, friends, and football.

Craig Brown
Brown during the 1998 World Cup (Chris Bacon/PA)

“Personally, I’ll always be grateful for the support and encouragement he gave me as chairman, and I’ll miss his legendary stories that made all of us laugh.

“Sincere condolences to his family and friends from everyone at Aberdeen FC.”

Former Dons chairman Stewart Milne, who hired Brown as manager in 2010, said: “Craig was a very special individual. He always had time for people and if there was any way in which he could help them inevitably he was there with an abundance of support and guidance.

Stewart Milne and Craig Brown
Stewart Milne (left) with Craig Brown (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“During our time working together Craig became a close friend. He always had a story or two to tell, and I often became the butt of some of these stories, but he always meant it in a friendly way, I think.

“He will be sadly missed by many, and I feel grateful that he played such an important part in my life.”

The official Scotland national team Twitter account declared Brown a “true Scotland legend” and added: “Our thoughts are with Craig’s loved ones at this sad time.”

Former clubs including Clyde, Preston, Motherwell and Dundee also expressed their condolences to Brown’s family.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote on Twitter: “So sorry to hear that Craig Brown has died. I last saw him in March at my uncle’s retirement from @ayrracecourse. He was in fine form – full of laughs and anecdotes from his life in football. He was an outstanding manager of @ScotlandNT and a truly lovely man.”

Her successor, Humza Yousaf, wrote: “A towering figure of the Scottish game, Craig Brown & the Scotland team he managed gave us many good memories over the years. You would be hard pressed to find a man who loved Scotland as passionately as he did. My thoughts with his family & friends at this sad time.”

