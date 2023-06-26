Shrewsbury name former Walsall manager Matt Taylor as new head coach

Shrewsbury have confirmed the appointment of Matt Taylor as head coach in place of Steve Cotterill, who left the club earlier this month.

The 41-year-old Taylor made over 300 appearances in the Premier League during spells with Portsmouth, Bolton, West Ham and Burnley.

He began his coaching career at junior levels with Luton and Tottenham before a brief stint in charge of Walsall, whom he left early in 2022.

Taylor told Shrewsbury’s official website: “I’m very aware the football club has a successful playing style – something that has worked when you look at the finish last season.

“I hope to allow the players to really express themselves. There are some exceptional footballers here and part of my role is to give them a platform and a structure so they can go and express themselves and entertain our loyal supporters.”

Cotterill guided the League One side to 12th place, their best finish for five seasons, at the end of the last campaign, despite winning only one of their last 10 games.