Liam Polworth has ‘unfinished business’ at Kilmarnock after signing new deal

Liam Polworth declared he had unfinished business at Kilmarnock after signing a new one-year deal.

The 28-year-old former Inverness and Motherwell player has made 54 appearances in two seasons at Rugby Park but was loaned to Dunfermline before Killie won the Championship title and spent two months out injured in the latter stages of last season.

Polworth told the club’s website: “There are positives I can take from last season personally, but I still feel that I can offer much more.

“We know that expectations will be raised again this year, so I was desperate to come back and fight for the club at an exciting time.

“The management team and fans have been brilliant with me since the day I joined, and you never want to leave a club feeling like you have unfinished business.

“Returning to Kilmarnock and repaying them for the support was always my main ambition for the summer.”