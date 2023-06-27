How are Premier League’s top teams preparing for the 2023-24 season?

With Premier League clubs travelling far and wide to fulfil commercial commitments as well as prepare for the upcoming campaign, the 2023-24 pre-season diary is packed full of fixtures across the globe.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what the top teams will be doing, who they will face and how they will be ramping up to challenge for honours.

Arsenal

D.C. United's Wayne Rooney will coach MLS All-Stars against Arsenal 💪 pic.twitter.com/e3x9HDG00v — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 21, 2023

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will head off to a training camp at adidas headquarters in Nurnberg on July 9 and will face the second-tier side as part of their preparations before travelling to the United States.

The trip includes high-profile friendlies against the MLS All-Stars, managed by Wayne Rooney, in Washington DC, Manchester United in New Jersey and Barcelona in Los Angeles, before they return home to host an Emirates Cup clash with Monaco on August 2 and take on Manchester City in the Community Shield four days later.

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino begins work on July 3 with the squad beginning to trickle back into Cobham from the following day, depending on recent international commitments, before flying out to the United States on July 17 to begin a two-week tour.

The first match comes against Wrexham on July 19 in North Carolina, with further games against Brighton, Newcastle and Fulham also scheduled before the team return home to prepare for their Premier League opener against Liverpool.

Liverpool

We’re returning to Singapore for our pre-season tour this summer, with fixtures against Leicester City and Bayern Munich 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2023

Having missed out on Champions League qualification, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be keen to get the ball rolling on a new season.

A training camp in the Black Forest scheduled for mid-July, followed by two friendlies in Germany against Karlsruher and Gruerther Furth before they come up against relegated Leicester and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the Singapore Festival of Football.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will take him Champions League winners to the Far East in pre-season (Martin Rickett/PA)

The treble winners will get a chance to parade their three trophies in the Far East as Pep Guardiola gears his players up to defend their crowns.

Yokohama F Marinos and Guardiola’s old club Bayern are the two opponents they will face at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo before taking on Atletico Madrid in Seoul and jetting back in time to face Arsenal at Wembley in the Community Shield on August 6.

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils have a packed pre-season schedule as the Dutchman aims to add to the Carabao Cup he delivered in his first year at Old Trafford.

United face old foes Leeds in Oslo before a fixture against Lyon at Murrayfield ahead of the US leg of their tour which pits them against Arsenal, Hollywood-owned Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund before a final friendly against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on their way home.

Newcastle

Newcastle and Chelsea meet in pre-season having clashed on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A local clash with neighbouring Gateshead and a trip to Ibrox to face Rangers will open Newcastle’s pre-season.

The Magpies then jet off to the US where, like Chelsea, they will compete in the Summer Series as Eddie Howe’s men come up against Aston Villa in Philadelphia, the Blues in Atlanta and Brighton in New Jersey.

Tottenham

🇦🇺 See you this summer, Australia… 🆚 West Ham📆 July 18📍 Perth🏟 Optus Stadium — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 23, 2023

New head coach Ange Postecoglou will return home to Australia as Spurs rack up the air miles on their pre-season tour.

After returning to training, Tottenham will travel to face London rivals West Ham in Perth before facing former boss Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Singapore and rounding off their travels with a clash against Leicester in Thailand on July 23.