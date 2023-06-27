What is the ICEC and where does cricket go from here?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

What is the ICEC and where does cricket go from here?

By Press Association
A new report has found deep-rooted discrimination within cricket (Mike Egerton/PA)
A new report has found deep-rooted discrimination within cricket (Mike Egerton/PA)

A long-awaited report has laid bare the extent of discrimination in cricket, leaving the sport’s leaders with a huge job on their hands to reform structures and change attitudes.

Here, the PA news agency looks more closely at the detail of the report and where the sport goes from here.

What has happened?

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report, ‘Holding A Mirror Up To Cricket’, was published on Tuesday. The report, which received evidence from more than 4,000 respondents, has taken a forensic look at discrimination within the game.

The England and Wales Cricket Board commissioned the report in November 2020, and formally established the ICEC to carry out the work the following March.

What are the headlines?

The report dismissed the notion that the racism cases already in the public domain are isolated incidents – racism is “entrenched”, it said. Women are “subordinate” to men within cricket and treated as second-class citizens, which the report says extends to how players are paid, and that they routinely experience sexism and misogyny.

Little or no action has been taken to address class barriers within the sport, which is described as “elitist and exclusionary” by the report. Complaints processes were found to be confusing and overly defensive, offering little support to victims or those accused of discrimination.

The ECB’s dual role as the sport’s promoter and regulator is also questioned, with the report saying it creates “the potential for conflicts of interest”.

What does it recommend?

The ICEC report called for equal average pay between men and women at international level by 2030
The ICEC report called for equal average pay between men and women at international level by 2030 (Tim Goode/PA)

In all there are 44 recommendations, with the first being a call for an unreserved apology from the ECB, something the governing body immediately provided.

It calls for equal working conditions between men and women and an equalisation of international match fees with immediate effect, and overall equal average pay at domestic level by 2029 and at international level by 2030.

It called for the creation of a new regulatory body within 12 months, independent of the ECB.

An examination of the decline in black cricket participation is also recommended. A Sport England survey in 2020 found cricket participation numbers among people of black ethnicity were so low as to be statistically irrelevant and lower even than golf and tennis.

The report says the annual Eton v Harrow and Oxford v Cambridge matches at Lord’s should not continue after this year, and instead be replaced by national state schools and universities finals days. It also says equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) considerations should be given greater weight in allocating hosting rights to high-profile matches, noting that giving and withdrawing those rights can be a “powerful tool” in encouraging compliance with EDI.

The ECB temporarily withdrew hosting rights from Yorkshire over the club’s handling of the Azeem Rafiq case.

What has been the ECB’s response?

In addition to the unreserved apology, the governing body has committed to a three-month consultation process to agree on a path of reforms which address the recommendations of the report.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said it would be entirely wrong to dismiss this report as simply being part of the culture war, and said getting the response right was an “existential issue” for cricket.

What have others said?

Azeem Rafiq praised the courage of those who had come forward as witnesses to the ICEC
Azeem Rafiq praised the courage of those who had come forward as witnesses to the ICEC (James Manning/PA)

The ICEC chair Cindy Butts said the report highlighted the “stark reality that cricket is not a game for everyone”. She did however express confidence in the ECB’s leadership to bring about the change required, and praised the governing body for being “brave enough” to commission such a report in the first place.

Azeem Rafiq, whose decision to speak out about the racism he experienced at Yorkshire ignited the debate around discrimination in the sport, praised the courage of those who had provided evidence to the report.

What is the latest on Rafiq’s case?

On Tuesday the ECB recommended Yorkshire be fined £500,000 – with £350,000 of it suspended – by an independent Cricket Discipline Commission panel after the club admitted four charges in relation to their handling of Rafiq’s case and other allegations of racism, plus a failure to address systemic use of racist or discriminatory language over a prolonged period.

The ECB also called for a 48 to 72-point deduction for Yorkshire in the County Championship, and a four to six-point deduction in the One-Day Cup and the T20 Blast.

Yorkshire’s legal team called for any sanctions handed down to be suspended and highlighted the significant EDI action undertaken since November 2021. The CDC panel will deliver final sanctions in the coming weeks.

Six former Yorkshire players have already been sanctioned over the use of racist language.

More from Press and Journal

Bossards shop in Oban.
One of the West Highlands' favourite cake shops to close at the end of…
Country Bumpkins Nursery faced difficulties in the build-up to its closure. Image: Google Maps
Liquidators confirm reasons for Highland nursery closure as 30 jobs lost
TotalEnergies' Elgin-Franklin hub.
TotalEnergies workers secure pay rise and change to shift patterns
Prince William talking to people viewed between the heads of two people from behind.
Prince William in Aberdeen as part of campaign to end homelessness
Finn Mackie jumped out of a first-floor window to avoid police. Image: DC Thomson.
Drug dealer broke back after jumping from window to avoid police
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Carla Robb was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman repeatedly kicked taxi driver in face as he drove to escape attackers
Willie Miller (l) and Craig Brown (r) at a charity event. Image: Colin Rennie Press and Journal.
Willie Miller: Craig Brown turned around struggling Aberdeen's fortunes as manager
Jamie Aarons at the peak of a munro holding a glass of champagne surrounded by supporters.
Ultra-runner sets amazing new Munros record by conquering all peaks in just 31 days
Alex Samuel is a Ross County player until at least 2025. Image: Ross County FC
Alex Samuel provides latest boost for Ross County as striker signs two-year deal
Police remain at Marischal Court. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman to appear in court over death of man in Aberdeen high rise