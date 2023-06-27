Alex Samuel extends Ross County stay

Ross County forward Alex Samuel has signed a new two-year deal.

The 27-year-old has had an injury-hit two years with the Staggies after arriving from Wycombe but he headed his first goal for the club last month after returning from almost a year on the sidelines with a knee injury.

A club statement read: “He suffered an ACL injury which ruled him out for a large period of his time at the club but Alex returned from this and impressed in the second half of last season with his energetic performances coupled with his strength proving a real handful for defenders.”