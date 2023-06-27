England Under-21s could make changes but keen to continue momentum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England Under-21s could make changes but keen to continue momentum

By Press Association
Lee Carsley has hinted at changes against Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lee Carsley has hinted at changes against Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)

England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley could make changes for their final UEFA Under-21 Championship group game against Germany but is keen to keep the momentum going in preparation for the quarter-finals.

The Young Lions secured their passage through to last eight with a game to spare following their 2-0 victory over Israel on Sunday thanks to goals in either half from Anthony Gordon and Emile Smith Rowe.

Up next for Carsley’s side come Germany, who are in danger of getting dumped out of the competition following their 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic.

Carsley told UEFA.com: “I think it is important we keep that momentum going, that’s a big thing for us.

“Managing the yellow card situation as well, managing the recovery of players. These players are used to getting more recovery time in between and the last thing we want to do is put them at risk injury-wise.”

Carsley hinted at the possibility of changing things around for the clash with Germany to try and make the whole squad feel a part of the journey whilst acknowledging England’s poor history in the tournament.

He continued: “I made the lads aware before the tournament that we have not got a great record here.

“So them showing they can consistently do it and keep winning, pushing each other and showing how important everybody is.

“We’ve got a highly motivated squad of players but now it is important that they all feel part of it and that they all get game time so it’s good that we have put ourselves in the position that we have going into the Germany game.”

More from Press and Journal

Sandwick Junior High, Shetland.
Shetland school has made significant progress after years of support
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: First World Cup qualifier defeat for Scotland against Sri Lanka
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson demands players in rebuilt squad give '100 per cent'
Sean Redmond and his son are dressed up in climbing gear for their fundraising efforts in memory of their father and grandfather.
Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to 'full of fun'…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Marshall set a fire, hounded his exes and carried a knife Picture shows; James Marshall Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/06/2023
Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Gelling quickly is key for Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson
Buses parked at Elgin bus station with passengers queuing.
Exodus of Stagecoach drivers in Elgin leads to bus cancellations across Moray
Buckie councillor John Stuart is concerned care services have to go 'back to basics' to address problems with self-directed support care packages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray's care services going 'back to basics' to solve care package problems
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A stalking victim left unnerved after a man he'd been involved in a financial fallout with repeatedly drove past his home at night has blasted his tormentor's punishment. Leigh Inglis intimidated his victim by repeatedly driving past his Portlethen family home in a bid to alarm him as part of a long-running dispute. The 29-year-old father was caught carrying out his intimidating drive-pasts by his victim's doorbell security camera and due to 'previous animosity between the parties' police were called. Inglis admitted a stalking charge and was fined at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. That's a sentence his victim blasted as 'obviously not fitting' for what his family was put through Picture shows; Leigh Inglis. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Stalker's victim says partner left terrified by tormentor's late-night home visits
Sandy Wilson and Gemma Russell found love in their Bridge of Don housing estate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen soulmates selling their two Bridge of Don houses after falling in love