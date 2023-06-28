Rhys Williams joins Graeme Shinnie at Aberdeen on busy day of deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rhys Williams joins Graeme Shinnie at Aberdeen on busy day of deals

By Press Association
Rhys Williams has joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan (Tim Goode/PA)
Rhys Williams has joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan (Tim Goode/PA)

Aberdeen have continued their summer recruitment drive by adding Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on loan shortly after sealing the return of influential midfielder Graeme Shinnie on a permanent contract.

The Dons announced on Wednesday morning that 31-year-old Shinnie, who captained the club during a fruitful spell on loan from Wigan in the second half of last season, had moved to Pittodrie on a three-year deal.

And just a couple of hours later, they concluded a season-long loan deal for England Under-21 international centre-back Williams, who has made 14 starts and a further five appearances off the bench for Liverpool’s first team.

Manager Barry Robson is delighted to have been able to bring Shinnie back to Aberdeen for a third time after he enjoyed four years with the club between 2015 and 2019, as well as last term’s stint in the Granite City. He skippered the Dons in both spells.

“Graeme is a captain, a real leader and is Aberdeen through and through,” said the manager.

“We’re absolutely delighted to get him back. This is where he belongs and his impact on the team and club last year was there for all to see.

“He is well aware of the level of expectation at this club and his wealth of experience will be a major advantage as we head into a busy season.”

Shinnie played a crucial role in turning around Aberdeen’s fortunes last season, taking the armband and leading the side back into Europe with a third-placed finish in the cinch Premiership.

“My full focus was always on returning here. It’s a club I love. I feel like I am back home again,” said Shinnie.

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead. It’s going to be tough but we’re building a squad now that is going to be ready for what lies ahead and being able to play in the group stages of a European competition is something I’ve always wanted so there are exciting times ahead.”

Williams has had spells on loan at Swansea and Blackpool in recent seasons since making all of his appearances for his parent club in the 2020/21 campaign.

“Coming from Liverpool, Rhys joins us with a great pedigree,” said Robson.

“He’s athletic, tall and we think we can improve him and give him the platform to continue his development. I’ve no doubt he’ll become a real asset for the team.

“We’ve developed a good understanding with Liverpool, and I think they trust us with their players.

“The squad is starting to take shape now ahead of what will be a busy season. That said, we have still got a lot of work to do, and I expect the next few weeks will be busy with more new arrivals.”

The move north reunites Williams with his former Liverpool colleague Leighton Clarkson, who recently signed a permanent deal with the Dons after impressing on loan last term.

“I’m really pleased to be here,” he said. “When I knew there was an opportunity to come to Aberdeen on loan I spoke to Leighton and he couldn’t speak highly enough about his experience.

“I actually met some of the boys during the summer so there will be a few familiar faces in the dressing room which I’m sure will help me settle quickly.

“There’s a lot to look forward to this season, particularly with European football, and I can’t wait to get started and show everyone what I am capable of.”

