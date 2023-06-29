Eamonn Brophy joins Ross County on permanent deal

Ross County have completed the permanent signing of Eamonn Brophy from St Mirren for an undisclosed six-figure transfer fee.

The 27-year-old striker spent the second half of last season on loan at the Staggies and scored three goals in eight appearances before having his campaign prematurely ended by injury in April.

County have now moved to bring Brophy back to the Highlands.

“We are delighted to welcome Eamonn back to the club,” said manager Malky Mackay.

“His impact during his spell last season was significant and he became a popular member of the squad. His experience in the Scottish game is clear to see and he is another great attacking option added to the squad.”

Brophy joined St Mirren from Kilmarnock in January 2021 – initially on loan – and he went on to make 58 appearances for the Buddies, scoring eight goals.