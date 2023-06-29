Gareth Davies ‘feeling pretty good’ as Wales work intensifies before World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Davies ‘feeling pretty good’ as Wales work intensifies before World Cup

By Press Association
Gareth Davies has been enjoying World Cup preparations with Wales (David Davies/PA)
Gareth Davies has been enjoying World Cup preparations with Wales (David Davies/PA)

Gareth Davies is enjoying the grind of Warren Gatland’s Rugby World Cup training camp as the Wales scrum-half turned heads with photos posted on social media.

The 32-year-old has been working to get into peak physical shape since the end of the season with Scarlets.

Gatland’s approach to World Cup warm-ups have become famous in recent times for how hard he likes to push his players to prepare them for the challenge ahead.

Wales face Fiji on September 10 in their first game of Pool C, with Davies and his team-mates aiming to be at their best for the clash in Bordeaux.

In a change to routine training sessions, the squad spent a day at ‘The Green Mile’ – a health and wellness centre where the players were also subjected to other, psychological challenges – something Gatland has since defended.

“It was a good day,” Davies said of the different approach as he explained the activities undertaken.

“We really enjoyed getting off site. We didn’t really know what we were in for to be honest before we got there. It was a tough couple of hours physically – running up a steep hill with a log and jumping in a pool trying to do a lap under the pool without breathing.

“There was a lot of breathing work – trying to recover quicker and stuff like that. We did that for a couple of hours with some power endurance and some wrestling and some circuits and stuff like that.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has been working his players hard
Wales head coach Warren Gatland has been working his players hard

“That was the first block and then we had a mental challenge where they put us in some stressful positions. We weren’t allowed to talk for an hour. They put a bag over our head so we couldn’t see where we were and they moved us around the camp.

“There were some weird stressful noises in the background. It was good, quite challenging. We knew it was going to be around the hour mark but it felt like we were there for three or four hours.

“We felt really good after it. We bonded well as a team and got some good positives from it.”

