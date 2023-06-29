Caroline Wozniacki to come out of retirement

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki has announced her intention to return to tennis after a three-year retirement.

Wozniacki, who won the 2018 Australian Open and was runner-up in two US Open finals in 2009 and 2014, is targeting her grand slam return at Flushing Meadows later this year.

The 32-year-old Dane wrote on Twitter: “Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for.

pic.twitter.com/OQatFWxQGK — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 29, 2023

“But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role. We decided as a family it’s time. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait!”

Wozniacki won 30 tour-level titles and played her last match in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open, where she was beaten by Ons Jabeur.

Wozniacki told Vogue: “I’m going to play the US Open. There’s just an electric atmosphere in New York that I can’t get enough of.

“I’ll start out playing in (the Canadian Open in) Montreal just to get back into the groove, and then we’ll all head to New York.

“After that, I’ll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia, and we’ll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too.”