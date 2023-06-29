Katie McCabe: Ireland ready to embrace step into unknown at first World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie McCabe: Ireland ready to embrace step into unknown at first World Cup

By Press Association
Ireland captain Katie McCabe will lead her country into their first Women’s World Cup (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland captain Katie McCabe will lead her country into their first Women's World Cup (Brian Lawless/PA)

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe is ready for her side to embrace “unknown territory” as they continue preparations for the Women’s World Cup.

Ireland have been drawn in Group B of this summer’s global showpiece alongside Canada, Nigeria and tournament co-hosts Australia, who they face in their opening match on July 20.

It marks an historic moment for the Irish women, who will be competing for the first time in a major tournament finals and McCabe is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“It’s unknown territory for us, we’ve never qualified for a major tournament before, this is all new for us,” she told the PA news agency.

“So we’re just going to take it in our stride, I think taking it day by day and ultimately focusing on what’s important, which is training and the football side of things.

“It’s going to be an amazing summer, it’s something we’ve dreamt about for as long as we’ve been playing football.

“So to say we’re actually on the way there now next week after we play France in our send off game, heading to our first major tournament is going to be fantastic.

“We’ve got a really tough group, Australia – the hosts, Canada – Olympic champions, one of the best teams in Africa…

“By no means is it going to be easy, but we’re certainly not going to go there to just take part in it and happy to be there, we’re going to compete and really challenge ourselves.”

Katie McCabe
McCabe will captain the side at the tournament (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland have been preparing for the tournament with recent friendlies against current World Cup holders the United States and Zambia.

The will also face France next Thursday before travelling to Brisbane, where they play Colombia in another warm-up six days before their opener against Australia.

They kick off their campaign against the Matildas at Stadium Australia in Sydney, a ground which holds 81,500 fans and McCabe believes the size of the venue shows how far women’s football has grown.

“I’m hoping we drown out the Australian fans, the Irish fans there – we’ve got the best fans in the world with the support we get all over the place, it’s fantastic,” the Arsenal player added.

“It speaks volumes the stadium’s getting moved from a 40,000 seater to an 80,000 seater, it goes to show that it’s going to be the hottest ticket in town and this World Cup is going to be a new one in women’s football.

“You think the growth of the game went through the roof the last few years, it’s only going further now.”

