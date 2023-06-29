Mark Cavendish will not allow emotions to get better of him in final Tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Cavendish will not allow emotions to get better of him in final Tour

By Press Association
Mark Cavendish will start his final Tour de France this weekend
Mark Cavendish will start his final Tour de France this weekend (Astana-Qazaqstan handout)

Mark Cavendish knows he will have to put sentiment to one side as he looks for one last hurrah in his final Tour de France.

The 38-year-old will start his 14th and last Tour in Bilbao on Saturday as he moves into the final months of a glittering career, having announced in May that he will retire at the end of the season.

Cavendish is a former world champion and an Olympic medallist, but for the Manxman nothing compares to the Tour, a race in which his 34 career stage wins stand level with Eddy Merckx for the most of all-time.

The next three weeks will be a long goodbye, but Cavendish knows he cannot allow emotions to get the better of him as he looks to taste victory again.

“I know I’ve still got a job to do,” he said. “I know I’ll regret that, not living in the moment of enjoying things. The whole experience of the Tour de France, you can’t describe it. This race gives you the most incredible emotions.

“Unfortunately you don’t really analyse it and appreciate them until afterwards. It’s the same every year. I know it’s my last one but it’s the same, I’ve got a job to do and I can’t really afford those little moments of sentiment.

“But I can definitely appreciate them later.”

Cavendish moved level with Merckx in 2021 when, just a few short months after fearing his career was over, he capitalised on an unexpected opportunity with what was then the Deceuninck-QuickStep team to turn back the clock with four stage victories.

Cavendish had landed on his feet in securing a short-term deal with Deceuninck, who in Michael Morkov have arguably the best lead-out man in the business.

But when Cavendish again found himself scrambling for a contract this winter following the sudden collapse of the B&B Hotels squad, the phone call that came was from Astana-Qazaqstan, a team with no sprinting pedigree and no sort of lead-out train in place.

Cavendish’s former team-mate and lead-out man Mark Renshaw has joined in the past week as a lead-out consultant, but the work to develop a train has been an ongoing project for Cavendish and his team-mates since the day he joined.

“With Astana-Qazaqstan being new to sprinting, it doesn’t mean the resources aren’t there to be able to have an incredible lead-out team, it just means it takes time to practice it and learn it,” Cavendish said.

“A lot of races where I haven’t crossed the line first I’ve taken as wins because I’ve seen the growth of the team, and that’s across different guys – even down to climbers and (general classification) guys committing to a bunch sprint.

“Whether I cross the line (first) or not, if I see the improvements it counts as a win so I’m really happy.”

Whatever happens during July, Cavendish is grateful to have been able to extend his career this far, having given a tearful interview as far back as 2020 when he feared he would be forced out of the sport as he struggled to find a new team.

“I’ve created the most incredible memories, that’s for sure,” he said. “I’m deeply privileged that I could continue my career in the way I did…

“I think the biggest thing you can instil is to never give up. That’s the biggest thing I instil into my kids. They can do what they want and enjoy it but they commit to it if that’s what they want to do. It’s a good way to live life.”

