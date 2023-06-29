Michael Beale excited to work with new signing Abdallah Sima

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Beale excited to work with new signing Abdallah Sima

By Press Association
Abdallah Sima will join Rangers for the season ahead (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Abdallah Sima will join Rangers for the season ahead (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Michael Beale is confident Abdallah Sima is already “aligned” to Rangers’ style of play after the Brighton forward sealed a season-long loan move to Ibrox.

The cinch Premiership club confirmed the recruitment of the 22-year-old Senegalese, who becomes their fifth signing of the summer.

Sima played against the Gers for Slavia Prague in the Europa League in March 2021, just months before earning a £7million move to Brighton.

He has so far struggled to establish himself with the Premier League club and has spent time on loan at Championship side Stoke and French Ligue 1 team Angers.

“We are delighted to have Abdallah join us for the forthcoming season,” Beale told Rangers’ website. “He is a player I’m excited to work with, he has excellent variety in his game and can fulfil a number of attacking positions in our team.

“He has recently turned 22 years old and has experienced playing in three domestic top divisions, in the Europa League and is a senior international for Senegal.

“We met a few weeks ago and discussed at length his alignment to our style of play and his future development as a player.

“He is someone I have followed closely since his breakthrough in the Czech Republic and I am extremely pleased to have Abdallah join the squad at the very start of pre-season.

“I would also like to say thank you to the staff at Brighton who have been excellent since our initial contact a number of weeks ago.”

Sima, who scored five goals in 34 appearances for Angers last term, follows Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland and Sam Lammers in signing for Rangers this summer as Beale continues reshaping his squad following the departure of high-profile players like Allan McGregor, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

The attacker, who will join up with his new team-mates on July 1, is excited about his move to Glasgow.

“Rangers is a big club with a big history,” he said. “I played here for Slavia Prague two or three years ago and when I came here I liked it so for me it is very exciting to join Rangers.

“I spoke with Michael Beale and it was a very natural conversation, he told me about Rangers and about how we will be playing. I already knew a bit about how Rangers play so when they called me I was very honoured.”

More from Press and Journal

A947 crash near Oldmeldrum
Aberdeenshire road closed following crash near Oldmeldrum
Moy Country Fair. Image: Highland Food and Drink Trail.
Highland Food and Drink Trail coming to this year's Moy Country Fair
Hydrogen-powered vehicles outside Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.
Councillors back first phase of Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub
JCB Global Major Accounts MD Steve Fox (left) pictured with Jewson Business Development Director Mark Esling and the new fleet of JCB machines.
JCB in £12 million deal with building firm
Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in public indecency charges. Image: Facebook
Raunchy couple in dock over fallacious fellatio in full view of CCTV camera
Lewis Capaldi on stage at Glastonbury (Image: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: If they truly care about Lewis Capaldi and people like him, Scottish…
Elon Musk (left) and Mark Zuckerberg say they are planning to take part in a cage fight
Catherine Deveney: Forget Musk v Zuckerberg - I'm backing Prince Harry
Josh Meekings, who played for the Caley Jags from 2011 to 2017.
Josh Meekings: Dealing in Billy Mckay is 'no-brainer' for Caley Thistle
Eden Court's hugely-popular Under Canvas summer festival returns to Inverness from Wednesday July 5. Image: Supplied by Scott Begbie
Under Canvas festival ready to bring summer music and magic to Inverness
Abdallah Sima will join Rangers for the season ahead (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Aberdeenshire