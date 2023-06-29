Derek McInnes facing up to managerial life without assistant Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Derek McInnes facing up to managerial life without assistant Tony Docherty

By Press Association
Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty recently parted ways (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty recently parted ways (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes is looking forward to “trying something different” as he begins life without his long-time assistant Tony Docherty alongside him.

The pair have worked together for the bulk of the past 15 years, at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Killie.

However, 52-year-old Doherty took the opportunity to emerge from his close friend’s shadow when he accepted an offer to become manager of newly-promoted Dundee at the end of May.

McInnes has reshaped his backroom team over the past few weeks by promoting coach Paul Sheerin to an assistant role and bringing in former Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald as first-team coach.

“I wasn’t always sure, I’d never really had any indication from Tony that it was something he wanted to do but I can see a lot of sense in (him taking) the Dundee job,” said McInnes when asked about Docherty’s surprise move into management.

“He lives in Dundee, he knows (Dundee sporting director) Gordon Strachan. And I think once they spoke to him they convinced him it was the right thing for him.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for him and I’ve no doubt he’ll do everything he can to be a success there. We wish Tony well. We had a long relationship and we’ll still have a strong relationship, it’s just not a working relationship any more.

“He’s busy with his stuff and I’m busy with mine. I’ve got Alan in now to add to me and Paul and I’m delighted to get Alan in, he’s a manager who only a few years ago got Partick into the top six.

“Archie’s been a good friend to me since we played together at Dundee United so I’m delighted to get him in.

“That’s what happens in football, things change. It’s more unusual that you work together for that length of time.

“A lot of time people say you should change your assistant every few years to keep you fresh so this is an opportunity for both of us to try something different.”

McInnes is hoping Kilmarnock – who secured their Premiership survival on the last day of last season – can emulate St Mirren next term by forcing their way into the top six.

The Buddies joined the big five city clubs of Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian in the top half last term.

“I think every club outwith the big five would have wanted to be St Mirren last year,” said McInnes.

“It’s incumbent on Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen to be in the top six along with the Old Firm, and St Mirren managed to be that other team.

“We have got to all strive for that. It’s a challenge to do it but St Mirren managed it last year and we need to try and be that team this year.”

More from Press and Journal

Allan Henderson, director at McGinty's Group, with employee Holly Greenhalgh outside the Town House following the approval of No 10 marquee. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
'We need any help we can get': No 10 marquee to return to Aberdeen…
Jo and Stewart Blair. Image: Brain Tumour Research.
Inverness school teacher releases album in aid of brain tumour research following husband's diagnosis
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald. Image: Kenny Elrick
Clachnacuddin announce signing of teenagers Fergus Adams and Aly Riddle
Filming takes place at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven steals the spotlight in Landscape Artist of the Year competition show
A947 crash near Oldmeldrum
Aberdeenshire road closed following crash near Oldmeldrum
Moy Country Fair. Image: Highland Food and Drink Trail.
Highland Food and Drink Trail coming to this year's Moy Country Fair
Hydrogen-powered vehicles outside Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.
Councillors back first phase of Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub
JCB Global Major Accounts MD Steve Fox (left) pictured with Jewson Business Development Director Mark Esling and the new fleet of JCB machines.
JCB in £12 million deal with building firm
Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in public indecency charges. Image: Facebook
Raunchy couple in dock over fallacious fellatio in full view of CCTV camera
Lewis Capaldi on stage at Glastonbury (Image: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: If they truly care about Lewis Capaldi and people like him, Scottish…