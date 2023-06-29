Novak Djokovic warms up for Wimbledon with exhibition win over Frances Tiafoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Novak Djokovic warms up for Wimbledon with exhibition win over Frances Tiafoe

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic hits a backhand during his victory over Frances Tiafoe (Steven Paston/PA)
Novak Djokovic hits a backhand during his victory over Frances Tiafoe (Steven Paston/PA)

Novak Djokovic was victorious back on British grass as he defeated Frances Tiafoe at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham.

The 36-year-old will bid to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles over the next fortnight, and he looked fully at ease in a light-hearted clash at the exhibition event.

As he has routinely done in recent years, Djokovic did not enter an official warm-up tournament, instead prioritising rest and recuperation after winning his 23rd grand slam title at the French Open.

Frances Tiafoe in action against Novak Djokovic
Frances Tiafoe in action against Novak Djokovic (Steven Paston/PA)

The Serbian practised on Centre Court with Italian Jannik Sinner on Thursday afternoon before making the short trip across the river to Hurlingham, where he struck the ball crisply in a 6-3 3-6 (10/7) victory over Tiafoe.

“It’s always fun playing with Frances,” said Djokovic. “We get along really well. Obviously Wimbledon’s round the corner so we try to get some match play. It’s a beautiful club.”

Of his hit with Sinner, Djokovic added: “It was a little bit strange I must say that they’re allowing us to hit on Centre Court before the tournament starts. It was the first time last year.

“This year I had the privilege again, to go out on fresh grass, feel the court. It’s the best court in the world. Every year feels like the first time. It’s going to be another great year hopefully for all of us.”

Cameron Norrie defeated Laslo Djere
Cameron Norrie defeated Laslo Djere (Steven Paston/PA)

Earlier in the afternoon, British number one Cameron Norrie claimed his second victory of the week at Hurlingham, defeating Serbia’s Laslo Djere 6-3 6-2.

Norrie, who was knocked out in the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club by Sebastian Korda last week, again wore strapping under his left knee.

He played down any injury concerns, though, saying: “I’m able to practise as usual. Having some bigger days earlier in the week and then to get these matches has been great. I’m doing everything that I can to manage it.

“I think the most important thing is just to go out there and just to put it aside. I’m going to have some discomfort at some points and that’s how it’s going to be.

“I felt really good today and I had a great performance. I’m exactly where I want to be. It’s good preparation having the matches at Queen’s and here. It’s my favourite time of year. I’m really enjoying my tennis and I’m hitting the ball I think as well as ever.”

More from Press and Journal

The Blackhillock substation is located near Keith. Image: DC Thomson.
SSEN to investigate alternative site for proposed substation near Keith
Allan Henderson, director at McGinty's Group, with employee Holly Greenhalgh outside the Town House following the approval of No 10 marquee. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
'We need any help we can get': No 10 marquee to return to Aberdeen…
Jo and Stewart Blair. Image: Brain Tumour Research.
Inverness school teacher releases album in aid of brain tumour research following husband's diagnosis
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald. Image: Kenny Elrick
Clachnacuddin announce signing of teenagers Fergus Adams and Aly Riddle
Filming takes place at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven steals the spotlight in Landscape Artist of the Year competition show
A947 crash near Oldmeldrum
Two people taken to hospital following crash near Oldmeldrum
Moy Country Fair. Image: Highland Food and Drink Trail.
Highland Food and Drink Trail coming to this year's Moy Country Fair
Hydrogen-powered vehicles outside Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.
Councillors back first phase of Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub
JCB Global Major Accounts MD Steve Fox (left) pictured with Jewson Business Development Director Mark Esling and the new fleet of JCB machines.
JCB in £12 million deal with building firm
Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in public indecency charges. Image: Facebook
Raunchy couple in dock over fallacious fellatio in full view of CCTV camera