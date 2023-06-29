Seamus Coleman signs up for another year with Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seamus Coleman signs up for another year with Everton

By Press Association
Seamus Coleman has signed a new one-year deal at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton defender Seamus Coleman has signed a new one-year contract.

The right-back, whose current deal expired at the end of this month, has agreed to stay at Goodison Park for a 15th season after signing until 2024.

Coleman spent the end of last campaign in the treatment room, but will look to build on his 409 appearances for the Toffees.

The 34-year-old, who joined Everton in January 2009, needs to play three more times to become the club’s all-time record appearance holder in the Premier League.

He told the club’s official website: “Everyone knows how much Everton means to me which is why it is special to sign this new contract and continue to play for this great club.

“From the moment I joined more than 14 years ago, the support my family and I have had from our fans and everyone around the club has been amazing and I never take for granted just how fortunate I am to represent Everton. That has included the honour of wearing the captain’s armband in recent years.”

Boss Sean Dyche added: “We are all pleased Seamus has signed his new deal. I have hugely enjoyed working with him since becoming Everton manager.

“He is a top professional who helps to set high standards every day and makes it clear what it means to play for Everton Football Club.

“His quality and experience continue to be of great use and will do again once he’s back fit.”

