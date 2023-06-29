Regulator must hold football to account over discrimination, says CMS committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Regulator must hold football to account over discrimination, says CMS committee

By Press Association
The CMS committee, chaired by Caroline Dinenage, says EDI must form part of the new football regulator’s licensing conditions (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
The CMS committee, chaired by Caroline Dinenage, says EDI must form part of the new football regulator’s licensing conditions (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

Football must be held accountable for how it tackles discrimination by the new independent regulator, a key parliamentary committee has said.

In the week where an independent report found evidence of “deep-rooted” discrimination in cricket, the Culture Media and Sport (CMS) committee insists football cannot be relied on to get its own house in order on equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

It called for EDI measures to be included in a new code for football governance, and for the regulator to have powers to mandate and assess EDI action plans put together by clubs.

FA chair Debbie Hewitt, left, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, centre, and EFL chair Rick Parry, right, appeared before the CMS committee in March
FA chair Debbie Hewitt, left, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, centre, and EFL chair Rick Parry, right, appeared before the CMS committee in March (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

The Government is committed to legislating for an independent regulator for English football (IREF), with Sports Minister Stuart Andrew telling supporters in Manchester last weekend that it would be one of the first bills to progress after the King’s Speech in the autumn.

However, the Government said in its white paper on football governance published in February that it did not believe EDI matters should fall within the immediate scope of the regulator, something which frustrated anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out, particularly given the fan-led review had recommended EDI be in the regulator’s remit.

The CMS committee says it is “sceptical” football will come up with suitable collective standards by itself, given the “limited progress” it has observed.

A report from the committee, which recommended the Government set up the regulator in shadow form by the end of the year, stated: “We are concerned that the Government has ignored recommendations to include EDI Action Plans for clubs and oversight of these plans within IREF’s remit.

“We believe that IREF would be well placed to receive and publish standardised data on compliance with EDI requirements in football, as well as monitoring and enforcing compliance with equality standards through EDI Action Plans.

“We recommend that the Government should give IREF the authority to mandate EDI Action Plans as part of its threshold licence conditions for clubs. Clubs’ performances against these Action Plans should be assessed regularly by IREF as part of its routine licence reviews.”

Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett said football had
Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett said football had “dragged its heels for too long” on EDI (Handout from Kick It Out/PA)

Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett welcomed the committee’s recommendation and added: “Football has dragged its heels for too long when making the change needed to make it a more welcoming sport.

“There is still a lack of diversity in boardrooms, coaching and refereeing, while players and fans suffer from discrimination from the professional game down to grassroots. There has been progress, but a lack of collaboration and few solid outcomes over the past decade mean it’s time for the process to be accelerated.

“That is why we endorse the recommendations, already made in the fan-led review, that EDI measures are included in the new Code for Football Governance, and that action plans are part of a club’s licensing conditions.

“Placing equality, diversity and inclusion at the heart of football’s governance will help the game grow, therefore safeguarding it for future generations.”

The Government will hold roundtable meetings over the coming months to drive forward EDI initiatives across the football pyramid as it continues to engage with the FA, leagues, fan representatives and civil society organisations.

The regulator should also set “substantially higher” fan engagement standards rather than accepting existing Premier League standards as the baseline, the committee said.

Football’s authorities were also warned to “get their act together” on a new financial agreement between the Premier League, the EFL and the FA, with the new regulator set to be given backstop powers to impose a solution via arbitration if one cannot be reached amongst themselves.

However, the PA news agency understands talks over the ‘New Deal For Football’ are progressing well, with regular talks taking place between the three bodies.

More from Press and Journal

John O' Groats Mill
New funding boosts efforts to revamp derelict buildings in the Highlands and Islands
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock (13891799ad) MP Michael Gove in discussion on a panel on the 'Governments working together to strengthen the UK economy' at the Scottish Conservative Conference at the SEC in Glasgow MP Andrew Bowie at the Scottish Conservative Conference, SEC, Glasgow, Scotland, UK - 29 Apr 2023
North-east £80m investment zone win hailed as 'milestone' for region
Happy graduate Ben Collatin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: University of Aberdeen students celebrate with loved ones
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the lid on stressful summer amid Wigan chaos
The Blackhillock substation is located near Keith. Image: DC Thomson.
SSEN to investigate alternative site for proposed substation near Keith
Allan Henderson, director at McGinty's Group, with employee Holly Greenhalgh outside the Town House following the approval of No 10 marquee. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
'We need any help we can get': No 10 marquee to return to Aberdeen…
Jo and Stewart Blair. Image: Brain Tumour Research.
Inverness school teacher releases album in aid of brain tumour research following husband's diagnosis
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald. Image: Kenny Elrick
Clachnacuddin announce signing of teenagers Fergus Adams and Aly Riddle
Filming takes place at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven steals the spotlight in Landscape Artist of the Year competition show
A947 crash near Oldmeldrum
Two people taken to hospital following crash near Oldmeldrum