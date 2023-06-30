On this day in 2021: Everton appoint ex-Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2021: Everton appoint ex-Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as manager

By Press Association
Rafael Benitez was appointed Everton manager on this day in 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rafael Benitez was appointed Everton manager on this day in 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Everton risked the fury of their fans after appointing former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as the replacement for Carlo Ancelotti on this day in 2021.

Benitez had enjoyed great success during a six-year spell at Anfield, including winning the Champions League in unforgettable circumstances in 2005 – as well as reaching the final two years later – and lifting the FA Cup in 2006.

His arrival at Goodison Park came following the departure of Ancelotti, who left four weeks earlier to return to Real Madrid.

The controversial appointment saw Benitez sign a three-year contract with the Toffees, making him only the second person to have managed both Liverpool and Everton after William Edward Barclay in the 1890s.

Benitez had antagonised Everton fans with a “small club” jibe after a 2007 Merseyside derby and although in subsequent years he had sought to clarify he was referring to them having the mentality of a small team in their approach to the game, it had not been forgiven or forgotten in some quarters.

After being unveiled by Everton, the Spaniard insisted he was only doing what he believed was right for his club at the time.

“I have been in Madrid, Naples, Valencia, Tenerife, Extremadura and Liverpool,” he told evertontv.

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – AC Milan v Liverpool – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Rafael Benitez (right) had enjoyed great success at Everton (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“Every single club I was there, I was fighting for them. If you analyse things in the context, what you are expecting from your manager is to fight for your club, and I will do that.

“I am here, I will fight for my club, I will try to win every single game, and it doesn’t matter who the opponents are, or the rivals. It is something you have to do, it is your nature, that you have to try to do your best.

“And why a lot of fans in a lot of these cities love me is because I was giving everything for them.

“If you analyse this in the context, then it is very clear I will do the same for Everton.”

Benitez
Benitez spent less than seven months in charge at Goodison park (Peter Byrne/PA)

He added of his new club: “I am delighted to be joining Everton.

“Throughout this process I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the club and their desire to bring success to this historic club.

“I believe this is a club that is going places. I’m determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions.”

Benitez’s tenure at Goodison was ultimately short-lived with the former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Newcastle boss sacked after less than seven months in charge.

His departure in January 2022 came with the Toffees sat six points above the relegation zone following a 2-1 loss to bottom club Norwich, Everton’s ninth defeat in 12 Premier League games.

More from Press and Journal

Martin Gilbert. Image: James Thorneley
Martin Gilbert: Our region can be well-resourced pantry of UK
The latest push to reinvent Union Street has inspired lots of Aberdonians to get involved (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Len Ironside: Civic pride isn't an old-fashioned concept - it's the way forward
John Davidson is the new CEO at NFU Scotland.
New chief at NFU Scotland
older people's champions
Highland councillors demand answers on school funding
A graphic ahead of Fraserburgh's friendly with Celtic on July 1 2023 at Bellslea. Featured is a shot from the 1970 fundraising fixture between the clubs, current Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour and other members of the squad. Graphic created by DCT Design Desk
Emotions stirred as Fraserburgh face Celtic in lifeboat fundraiser fixture
Save our Surgeries Burghead and Hopeman campaign group protest ahead of a meeting of the Integration Joint Board.
Frustration over lack of progress on returning GP services to Burghead and Hopeman
The glamour and excitement of the buffet car was hard to beat (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Holiday train journeys across Scotland used to be a treat - now…
CR0043669. Kathryn Wylie 29th June 2023. Dr Michael Close is pictured leaving Elgin Court earlier today.
Highland teacher brandished axe at family and made threats to kill
Billy McIntyre. Image: DC Thomson
Man banned from keeping dogs after bulldog attacks Aberdeen postman
Kyle Connell pictured during his loan spell at Raith Rovers.
Cove Rangers summer-signing Kyle Connell feeling settled after first pre-season runout