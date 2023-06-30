Dundee bring Zach Robinson back for second loan spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dundee bring Zach Robinson back for second loan spell

By Press Association
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee on a season-long loan from AFC Wimbledon (Steve Welsh/PA)
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee on a season-long loan from AFC Wimbledon (Steve Welsh/PA)

Striker Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee on a season-long loan from English League Two club AFC Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old spent the majority of last season on loan at Dens Park as Dundee won promotion from the Scottish Championship, scoring 13 goals in 33 appearances.

He is back as the club prepare for their return to the Premiership.

Manager Tony Docherty said on the club’s official website: “We are absolutely thrilled to get Zach back at the club where he had such brilliant success last season.

“He had a fantastic goal return and scored some very important goals which helped the club win the Championship.

“It is a signing that will massively excite the fans who love him after he had such a massive impact last term.

“Personally, I am thrilled to get the opportunity to work with Zach. I saw a lot of him last season and always came away thinking what a talented player he was, he made a huge impression on me.

“I am sure Zach along with the other new additions to the squad will make us a competitive team this year.”

More from Press and Journal

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang poster
Timeless classics Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and An Officer and A Gentleman coming to…
Adopted dolphin Charlie swims alongside tour boat near Kessock Bridge. Image: WDC.
Watch: 'Urban dolphin' swims alongside tour boat near Kessock Bridge
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right are photographed at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead and Elgin City fixtures for the 2023-24 season revealed
Barry Robson standing in front of the Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground. Photo SNS
Aberdeen to kick-off 202324 Premiership campaign at Livingston on August 5
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Revealed: Caley Thistle learn fixtures for Championship season 2023-24
Cove Rangers' badge pictured at their home ground Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers to return to League One with trip to Hamilton Accies
MV Hebridean Isles sailing on the open seas.
Ferry crossings to South Uist reinstated as MV Finlaggan returns to service
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee on a season-long loan from AFC Wimbledon (Steve Welsh/PA)
Packing smart for road trips
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee on a season-long loan from AFC Wimbledon (Steve Welsh/PA)
Sandero sticks to Dacia core values
Martin Gilbert. Image: James Thorneley
Martin Gilbert: Our region can be well-resourced pantry of UK