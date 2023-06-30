Arsenal defender Jen Beattie agrees new contract

Arsenal defender Jen Beattie has signed a new contract which will also see her taking on increased responsibility as the team’s performance lifestyle lead.

Former Scotland international Beattie, 32, helped the Gunners win the Continental Tyres League Cup last season and also reach the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League.

The centre-back has extended her second stint at Arsenal, having first joined in 2019 and then returning to the club 10 years later following spells at Montpellier, Manchester City and in Australia with Melbourne City.

More than happy to be extending my contract. Home ❤️ @ArsenalWFC pic.twitter.com/1p8d2M3nSP — Jen Beattie (@jbeattie91) June 30, 2023

Beattie has already done work with the commercial and partnerships teams as well as taking up a mentoring role with the academy players last season.

“I’m so happy to have signed a new contract,” Beattie said on the Arsenal website.

“I love the club. I love the group of people I work with – the players, the staff, everybody behind the team.

“The way the club has progressed over the last few seasons has been great to see.

Jen Beattie MBE + POTM pic.twitter.com/vjwznKTXf6 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 23, 2023

“It was amazing to lift a trophy again last season and achieve that level of success as a team. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together next year.”

Arsenal women head coach Jonas Eidevall hailed Beattie as a “model professional”.

Eidevall added: “I am delighted that she will continue to be part of our squad next season.

“Her contribution on and off the pitch last year was outstanding – she stepped up time and again when called upon and set an example for others to follow.”