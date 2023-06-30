Cardiff ordered by FIFA to pay remaining instalments of Emiliano Sala fee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cardiff ordered by FIFA to pay remaining instalments of Emiliano Sala fee

By Press Association
Cardiff have been ordered by FIFA to pay the last two instalments of the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala (Aaron Chown/PA)
Cardiff have been ordered to make the last two payments to Nantes for Emiliano Sala’s transfer by football’s global governing body FIFA.

Sala died when the light aircraft he was travelling in from France crashed into the English Channel in January 2019, two days after Cardiff had announced the signing of the 28-year-old Argentinian forward from Nantes.

The French club’s claim for the first six million euros (just over £5m) of the £15million transfer fee was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last August, and Cardiff announced on Friday they had now been ordered by FIFA to pay the last two instalments of the fee as well.

Cardiff have paid the first instalment and it is understood they intend – albeit reluctantly – to now pay the remaining two.

Cardiff have lodged a negligence claim in the French courts against Nantes. They maintain Nantes must be held accountable for the accident which led to Sala’s death, saying the flight was organised by Nantes’ agent.

The Welsh club’s statement on Friday said Nantes chief executive Franck Kita had been placed in police custody alongside agent Bakari Sanogo, which they said related to an investigation opened in France last June into allegations of illegal exercise of sports agent activity, forgery and use of forgery, misuse of corporate assets and money laundering.

The club said their negligence claim has exhibited direct exchanges which they say show Kita informed Sanogo of the proposed transfer fee for Sala. Cardiff said it is not clear why Kita informed Sanogo of the fee.

Cardiff said: “In the circumstances, the club considers that it would have been fairer if the requirement to pay FC Nantes had been deferred until the conclusion of the French police investigations and the club’s claim against FC Nantes in the French courts.”

A week ago, the EFL announced an independent disciplinary commission had confirmed an agreed position between the league and Cardiff regarding a fee restriction. Under the restriction, Cardiff could not pay fees in respect of transfers or loans for the January transfer window and are under the same restriction in the current summer window.

The EFL said the sanction related to Cardiff triggering the EFL’s 30-day rule when it was late in making an initial payment to Nantes for the transfer of Sala, having been ordered to do so following a lengthy legal process involving FIFA, CAS and the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

The sanction was reduced in length from three transfer windows to two following an appeal.

