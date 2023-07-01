Rishi Sunak insists ICEC report must be used as chance to reset cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rishi Sunak insists ICEC report must be used as chance to reset cricket

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak watches from a box during day four of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak watches from a box during day four of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has held talks with the ECB over this week’s damning report into discrimination in cricket and insisted it must be used as a chance to reset the sport.

Tuesday saw the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report ‘Holding Up A Mirror To Cricket’ released, with its conclusion that the sport was entrenched in racism, women were routinely exposed to sexism and elitism was still rife in the game.

The Prime Minister, a cricket fan who welcomed members of England’s T20 World Cup-winning squad to Downing Street earlier this year, was at Lord’s on day four of the second Ashes Test and reacted to the report during an appearance on BBC’s Test Match Special programme.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak said the report was a hard read (Dan Kitwood/PA)

“For people who love cricket, it was obviously really hard to read,” the Prime Minister said.

“You are just sad that the sport I love, so many people love, for it to be described like that and with all these issues brought to light, it is just sad. That was my first reaction to it.

“Then I spent a little bit of the morning talking to the team at the ECB and I think they have approached it in exactly the right way.

“You have to remember it was the ECB who commissioned this report. No one asked them to. They did it off their own back because they really wanted to be proactive in addressing the concerns people have raised.

“I think they deserve credit for that and they are going about it exactly the right way.

“They have offered an unreserved apology and from conversations I’ve had with their team, they are absolutely committed into fixing all the problems for this to be a reset moment for cricket.

“All of us who love this game want it to be inclusive, open, accessible to everybody, to welcome people from all backgrounds and a place where everyone can feel respect and supported as they’re playing it.

“That’s what we all want and I am confident in the leadership of the cricketing family more broadly, not just the ECB, that they share that ambition, so that’s where we need to get to.”

Andrew Strauss
The Prime Minister presented his Point of Light award to Andrew Strauss (Mike Egerton/PA)

During the Prime Minister’s visit to the home of cricket, he presented ex-England captain Sir Andrew Strauss with his Point of Light award for his work with the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which has raised more than £500,000 during this Test.

The topic of conversation turned to England’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ style under Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, following criticism of the hosts’ decision to take on Australia’s short-pitched ploy in their first innings.

The Prime Minister added: “It is possible to play Bazball but there are periods in games where you need to recognise the situation.

“I agree with others about probably waiting that situation out, but that doesn’t mean you are throwing Bazball out of the window.

“But I’m not going to sit here and second-guess these guys. They have provided us with the most extraordinary year of cricket.”

