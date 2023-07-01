Hobbling Nathan Lyon shows bravery to help Australia set Ashes target of 371

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hobbling Nathan Lyon shows bravery to help Australia set Ashes target of 371

By Press Association
Australia’s Nathan Lyon hobbles on the field (Adam Davy/PA)
Australia’s Nathan Lyon hobbles on the field (Adam Davy/PA)

Australia sent a limping Nathan Lyon out to bat on one leg at Lord’s as their stricken number 11 helped leave a formidable chase of 371 on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test.

England’s ‘Bazball’ era experienced one of its most bewildering days yet as the home side bowled relentless bumpers for more than four and a half hours, with Australia bafflingly timid as they ate up time and queued up to gradually donate their wickets.

Things took an even stranger turn at 264 for nine – with Australia already 355 ahead – when Lyon hopped down the steps of the pavilion to face up at number 11. Barely able to walk after suffering a serious calf strain on the second evening, and almost certainly out of the series, he received a warm ovation for bravely taking up a challenge few expected him to accept.

Australia’s Nathan Lyon is patted on the back by England’s Joe Root
Australia’s Nathan Lyon is patted on the back by England’s Joe Root (Mike Egerton/PA)

But the 35-year-old was rendered almost entirely immobile and appeared to badly aggravate the problem when he was forced to hobble through for a single following a sensational diving save on the boundary from substitute fielder Rehan Ahmed.

The overwhelming majority of shots from Lyon and Mitchell Starc came to nothing, with fielders spread on the ropes and no prospect of any further running, but Lyon got one boundary away in a stand of 15 that occupied 25 painful minutes.

If England are to win and level the series 1-1 they will need a ground record, comfortably surpassing the 344 for one managed by the West Indies in 1984. Yet they have established a well-earned reputation for chasing down unlikely totals and hunted down 378 against India last summer with seven wickets to spare.

Lyon was last man out, top-edging Stuart Broad as the seamer wrapped up figures of four for 65, as Australia turned their overnight score of 130 for two into 279 all out.

England will have been more than happy with their work, having started the day already 221 behind with eight wickets still to get.

But even they must have been surprised at the Australian approach, crawling at an average of 2.6 an over during two elongated sessions that amounted to a long-form battle of wills.

Neither side backed down, with Australia incrementally building a lead that would require the second-highest English chase in history to overhaul, and England taking each of the eight wickets with their unrelenting short-pitched deliveries.

Broad was the most effective, accounting for Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Pat Cummins and Lyon, while there were two wickets for Ollie Robinson and one apiece for Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes.

Stokes, who is battling fitness problems of his own courtesy of a longstanding knee complaint, did not bring himself on until the 77th over of the innings and proceeded to subject himself to a mammoth 12-over spell.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes bowled a mammoth 12-over spell (Mike Egerton/PA)

Having put himself through the wringer and seen the apparent wicket of Cummins scrubbed off for a no-ball, he finally got his rewards from his 71st legal delivery. Josh Hazlewood was the man to go, caught by Joe Root at short leg, in what England must have expected to be the final dismissal.

It had seemed a long shot that Lyon would come to the crease, but he appeared fully padded and began his slow walk to the middle even before the ninth wicket fell. His anguish as he attempted to complete the only single of his stay – an unexpected scramble that owed everything to a sensational six-saving leap from Ahmed – caused captain Cummins to cover his face as he watched from the balcony.

Lyon could have left the field then but toughed it out to stretch the lead as far as he could, ensuring England needed 371 rather than 356 to win the day.

More from Press and Journal

Music can break out anywhere in Stonehaven during its hugely popular folk festival. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Folk Festival: Music is in the air, pubs and streets as event prepares…
Peterhead Lido caravan park.
Emergency services rush to Peterhead Lido
Portsoy Boat Festival 2023. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Princess Anne joins crowds for return of Portsoy Boat Festival
Massed pipes and drums marching down the centre of Aberdeen's Union Street.
Aberdeen comes to life for Armed Forces Day parade
The A87 Invergarry to Kyle to Skye where police spoke to motorists about their driving.
Police crackdown on problem driving in Skye and Kyle of Lochalsh
The Caithness team of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers won the Symington Salver for junior stockmanship.
Bower YFC crowned SAYFC National Club of the Year
Callander girls celebrate their win at the Royal Highland Show
Youngsters dig deep to win war
A quality mixed livestock farm on the Highland Fringe of Aberdeenshire with potential for woodland creation.
Aberdeenshire livestock farm hits the market
New Deer Show returns on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July.
Countdown on for New Deer Show
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Elgin Picture shows; The Cocktail Joint, Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Elgin