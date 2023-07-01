England beaten in dramatic T20 opener as Australia tighten grip on Women’s Ashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England beaten in dramatic T20 opener as Australia tighten grip on Women’s Ashes

By Press Association
England lost at Edgbaston (Nick Potts/ PA)
England lost at Edgbaston (Nick Potts/ PA)

England’s hopes of regaining the Women’s Ashes are hanging by a thread as Australia defied some late drama in the first T20 to reel in a target of 154 in front of a bumper Edgbaston crowd.

Australia were cruising on 130 for two before stumbling to 140 for five and while they needed just a single off the last five balls, a four-wicket victory was not secured until the penultimate delivery.

Beth Mooney’s 61 not out off 47 balls, plus cameos from Tahlia McGrath (40 off 29) and Ashleigh Gardner (31 off 23), underpinned the successful chase as England fell 6-0 down in the multi-format series with 10 points to play for.

Having also been beaten in the lone Test, England face having to win all five remaining matches – two T20s and three ODIs – to win the series against a side who are world champions in both formats.

Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn each took a couple of wickets to take this match to the wire, but Georgia Wareham was able to scramble a single after punching to cover to get Australia home.

Sophia Dunkley had earlier top-scored with 56 off 49 balls in England’s 153 for seven, a total in which only three of the home side’s batters reached double figures, while they were grateful for Amy Jones’ unbeaten 40 off 21 balls having lost four wickets for 12 runs in front of a 19,527 attendance.

The largest English audience for a women’s match outside of a World Cup watched the home side stumble out of the traps after they were asked to bat first.

Danni Wyatt had her off stump uprooted by Megan Schutt in the over after the bails had stayed in their grooves despite Darcie Brown grazing the England opener’s stump. Brown had better luck in running out a bewildered Alice Capsey, with third umpire Russell Warren deeming her bat was not grounded over the line.

Amy Jones buttressed England's total (Nick Potts/PA)
Amy Jones buttressed England’s total (Nick Potts/PA)

Dunkley’s swipes across the line brought two fours off Gardner and one off Brown but after England had reached 50, Nat Sciver-Brunt slashed Jess Jonassen to deep midwicket.

Heather Knight audaciously ramped her third ball for four before she deposited Wareham over the long-on boundary. Knight was timing the ball better than Dunkley, who nevertheless reached 50 off 42 balls before the England captain misread McGrath’s slower ball and slammed to long-on for 29.

Dunkley was then deceived by pace off from Schutt as she sliced to short third and by the time the debuting Danielle Gibson and Ecclestone had perished to successive deliveries off Jonassen, England were in some strife, having slipped from 106 for three to 118 for seven.

Amid the clatter of wickets, Jones overturned an lbw verdict against her on eight and was then dropped on 15 in the penultimate over by Wareham, who watched on helplessly as the next ball sailed over her head for six.

Jones, shuffling laterally in her crease to offset first Schutt then Gardner, also cleared the ropes from the final ball of the innings as England took 31 off the last two overs.

Georgia Wareham, right, celebrates with Beth Mooney (Nick Potts/PA)
Georgia Wareham, right, celebrates victory with Beth Mooney (Nick Potts/PA)

Lauren Bell snared Australia captain Alyssa Healy but Mooney started assertively and McGrath ignited the charge with five off-side fours in the space of nine balls towards the end of the powerplay, with two off Ecclestone then three from Gibson.

Sarah Glenn was hammered over deep square-leg for six by McGrath, who was then stumped after advancing and missing a swing at Ecclestone to give England a lifeline just before halfway.

But Mooney picked off the wayward Freya Davies with a drive then clip for successive fours while Gardner twice heaved handsomely over deep midwicket off Glenn as the Australia pair effortlessly chipped away at the total.

Gardner swung once too often and under-edged to wicketkeeper Jones before Grace Harris dragged on to her stumps as Glenn had two in two. Ellyse Perry was castled by Bell’s slower ball in the penultimate over but Annabel Sutherland and Mooney thumped fours to leave five needed off the last six deliveries.

Sutherland belted Ecclestone back over her head to tie the scores before two dots were followed by a nervous pull which caught the top-edge and looped to Jones. Wareham, though, held her nerve with a cut and run as she and Mooney claimed the single Australia needed to get over the line.

More from Press and Journal

Sir David Jason and Jay Blades were in Cullen filming Touring Toolshed. They are pictured at the craft table. Image: Brian Smith Jasper Image.
Cor blimey! Sir David Jason and Jay Blades film in Cullen for BBC TV…
Princess Anne mingling with the crowds at Portsoy Boat Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Princess Anne praises Portsoy Boat Festival as a 'beacon' of cultural knowledge as it…
American football team the Highland Stags who could not beat the Inverness seagull challenge.
American football team in Inverness can NOT beat a seagull to demolish fish and…
Music can break out anywhere in Stonehaven during its hugely popular folk festival. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Folk Festival: Music is in the air, pubs and streets as event prepares…
Peterhead Lido caravan park.
Emergency services rush to Peterhead Lido
Portsoy Boat Festival 2023. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Princess Anne joins crowds for return of Portsoy Boat Festival
Massed pipes and drums marching down the centre of Aberdeen's Union Street.
Aberdeen comes to life for Armed Forces Day parade
The A87 Invergarry to Kyle to Skye where police spoke to motorists about their driving.
Police crackdown on problem driving in Skye and Kyle of Lochalsh
The Caithness team of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers won the Symington Salver for junior stockmanship.
Bower YFC crowned SAYFC National Club of the Year
Callander girls celebrate their win at the Royal Highland Show
Youngsters dig deep to win war