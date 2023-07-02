Olly Stone’s faint Ashes hopes rest on outcome of scan on knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Olly Stone’s faint Ashes hopes rest on outcome of scan on knee injury

By Press Association
Olly Stone has played three Tests – most recently in June 2021 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Olly Stone has played three Tests – most recently in June 2021 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Olly Stone’s faint hopes of featuring for England in this summer’s Ashes might rest on the outcome of a scan on Monday to determine the severity of his latest injury.

Stone was ruled out of the early part of the series because of a hamstring problem and he bowled just three balls on his comeback for Nottinghamshire in the Vitality Blast on Friday before limping off.

The PA news agency understands Stone felt a twinge at the back of his knee on the same leg as the hamstring complaint, prompting him to exercise caution in Nottinghamshire’s loss to Birmingham Bears.

Olly Stone has taken 10 wickets in three Tests (Mike Egerton/PA)
Olly Stone has taken 10 wickets in three Tests (Mike Egerton/PA)

The results of Monday’s assessment will shed some light on the extent of the issue – and whether England will be deprived of another fast bowler in their bid to reclaim the urn from their arch rivals.

England wanted plenty of options with the Tests coming thick and fast but Stone’s lack of match sharpness must also be a considerable factor, even if the 29-year-old’s fresh knock is not serious.

While Stone has played just three Tests, the last in June 2021, his ability to consistently hit speeds of 90mph was recognised earlier this year by England and Wales Cricket Board managing director Rob Key.

England’s other express pace options have also not featured in the first two Tests against Australia, with Jofra Archer sidelined for the summer although Mark Wood could return at Headingley next week.

Stone has had a luckless run with injuries that have limited him to just 46 first-class matches since June 2012, including four stress fractures of the back – the most recent led to surgery to reinforce his lower spine with two metal screws in a bid to improve his prospects of playing more Tests.

Stone has had a luckless run with injuries (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stone has had a luckless run with injuries (Mike Egerton/PA)

He made an impact in four ODIs and a T20 over the winter after returning from a broken finger last summer – and could be in contention as England defend their World Cup in India later this year.

Stone was an unused squad member during England’s Test tour of New Zealand in February before taking six wickets in two matches for Nottinghamshire in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Injury struck in early May against Lancashire but despite being in obvious discomfort, Stone hobbled to the crease as last man and kept out the last four legal deliveries of the Division One match to help Nottinghamshire salvage a draw.

The 29-year-old took a fine catch against the Bears as he came back for Nottinghamshire but pulling up midway through his first over meant an early exit from the match.

More from Press and Journal

Police Scotland officers
Vandals target primary school in Lochaber
Brandon McMullen batting against the West Indies in Harare. Image: ICC
Cricket: Scotland stun two-time World Cup winners West Indies
Kim Neill is a driving force in north cricket. She was inches away from a lightning strike on Saturday at a match in Mannofield.
Nairn umpire escaped death by 'a few inches' after Aberdeen lightning strike
CR0043647 Callum Law story, Fraserburgh. Friendly between Fraserburgh and Celtic, 53 years on from the sides' last meeting following the 1970 Fraserburgh lifeboat disaster, this time again raising funds for the local lifeboat. Members of the RNLI make their way onto the pitch. Saturday 1 July 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh do themselves proud against Celtic in poignant friendly
Nairn County defender Ross Tokely was involved in an off-the-ball incident in the friendly against the Western Isles.
Watch moment Ross Tokely punches opponent in Nairn County friendly in Stornoway
Rag n'Bone Man has cancelled his gig in Inverness tonight.
Rag n' Bone Man cancels major gig in Inverness at 11th hour
Kal, Bridget and Harold at Scottish SPCA.
Meet north-east pets Kal, Bridget and Harold who are looking for new homes
The team, pictured here training on Loch Ness, will take on Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in December. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Ex-forces Highlanders train for 3,000 mile Atlantic crossing to aid mental health causes
Six French chefs and a catering supplier's head of gastronomy at The Macallan Distillery on Speyside.
North-east food and drink 'magnifique' for top French chefs
Football fans talk about the beautiful game at a Football Memories event at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
At Pittodrie, fans with dementia rediscover football memories through pies, players and Paul Hegarty