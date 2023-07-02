Controversial dismissals as Jonny Bairstow stumping creates Lord’s furore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controversial dismissals as Jonny Bairstow stumping creates Lord’s furore

By Press Association
England’s Jonny Bairstow (right) reacts after being run out by Australia’s Alex Carey during day five of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)
England's Jonny Bairstow (right) reacts after being run out by Australia's Alex Carey during day five of the second Ashes test match at Lord's (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in controversial circumstances on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Chasing 371 to win and level the series, England were 193 for five when Bairstow ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green, tapped the crease and began to walk down to prod the pitch.

However, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey sent an under-arm throw in after catching the ball, leaping for joy as he hit the stumps and the visitors proceeded with a deeply divisive appeal as Bairstow was given out stumped.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some other controversial dismissals in the history of cricket.

Charlie Dean, September 24, 2022

Dean had looked comfortable at the crease as England took on India in the last one-day international of the summer at Lord’s, making 47 at number nine as the home side moved into contention for an unlikely victory. However, Dean was then the victim of a so-called ‘Mankad’ dismissal as she was run out at the non-striker’s end. Deepti Sharma took the bails off after entering her delivery stride and, after the decision was upheld by the third umpire, India secured a 16-run victory as Dean threw her bat to the ground in tears and boos rang out from the crowd.

Ben Stokes, September 5, 2015

Ben Stokes
England’s Ben Stokes reacts after being given out for obstructing the field during the second match of the Royal London One-Day International series at Lord’s (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Stokes was given out obstructing the field in England’s Royal London Series one-day international against Australia at Lord’s, becoming only the seventh batter to be dismissed this way in the history of international cricket. Chasing 310 to win, Eoin Morgan’s side were 141 for three in the 26th over when Stokes intercepted Mitchell Starc’s shy at the stumps with his hand after the seamer fielded a straight drive. Stokes was given out by umpire Kumar Dharmasena after the incident was reviewed, the decision that he wilfully interrupted the ball’s path to protect his wicket being greeted with boos from the crowd.

Grant Elliott, September 25, 2008

Ryan Sidebottom
England’s Ryan Sidebottom lies on the ground after colliding with New Zealand’s Grant Elliott during the NatWest Series ODI at The Oval (Gareth Copley/PA)

New Zealand claimed a one-wicket win over England in their NatWest Series clash at The Oval, despite the controversial dismissal of Grant Elliott. Elliott set off for a single after dropping a delivery from Ryan Sidebottom at his feet, only for Sidebottom to shoulder-charge into him in his desire to reach the ball. Elliott was knocked to the floor and was run out when Ian Bell returned the ball to Kevin Pietersen, who removed the bails. England captain Paul Collingwood went through with the appeal and a furious New Zealand squad made their feelings known to the England hierarchy on their nearby balcony.

Michael Vaughan, December 19, 2001

Michael Vaughan
England batsman Michael Vaughan picks up the ball before Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta and is given out during the third Test match at the Chinaswamy Stadium, Bangalore (Rebecca Naden/PA)

In the final Test against India in Bangalore, Vaughan was given out handled the ball, only the seventh player to be dismissed in such a manner in Test history. Attempting a sweep, Vaughan failed to connect with a Sarandeep Singh delivery and when the ball trickled off his pads he instinctively grabbed it with his right hand and ushered it away. Virender Sehwag appealed at short leg and umpire AV Jayaprakash gave Vaughan out. “There was no way it would have hit the stumps and I just thought it was the right thing to do, to flick the ball to the short leg and help him out so we could get on with the game,” Vaughan said.

Alvin Kallicharran, February, 1974

Having made 142, West Indian batsman Alvin Kallicharran watched Bernard Julien play the last ball of the first day to Tony Greig at silly point before walking down the pitch towards the pavilion. Greig threw down the stumps at the non-striker’s end and Kallicharran was given out by Douglas Sang Hue only to be reinstated next morning due to the ill feeling. He added 16 more runs to his total.

