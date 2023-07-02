From Leeds to Lord’s – 5 of Ben Stokes’ most memorable innings for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Leeds to Lord’s – 5 of Ben Stokes’ most memorable innings for England

By Press Association
Ben Stokes scored a brilliant century at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)
Ben Stokes scored a brilliant century at Lord's (Adam Davy/PA)

Ben Stokes produced another remarkable innings for England in what was ultimately a losing cause in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

The England captain walked in with his team on 45 for four and they were later reduced to 193 for six in pursuit of 371, but his explosive 155 kept them in contention before Australia finally managed to end his resistance and go on to claim a 43-run win.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of Stokes’ special innings with the bat for England.

Lord’s 2023

England headed into the final day needing an improbable 257 runs with only six wickets in hand, but with Stokes at the crease anything felt possible.

Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal – stumped by Alex Carey after he left his crease early – reduced England to 193 for six in pursuit of a record-breaking fourth innings total of 371.

It saw Stokes click into gear with the England skipper going from 62 off 126 balls to his century in the space of 14 balls. He would launch a six-hitting onslaught, smashing nine maximums in total, during a spell of 93 runs from 88 balls before Josh Hazlewood ended his innings on 155.

Melbourne Cricket Ground 2022

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes helped England to victory in the T20 World Cup final (PA Wire)

Three early wickets in Melbourne hit England’s hopes of chasing 138 against Pakistan to be crowned T20 World Cup champions.

But with Stokes at the crease, England had the man for the big occasion and he timed the chase to perfection.

Harry Brook’s dismissal left England on 84 for four with 54 runs needed off 7.3 overs but Stokes hit 52 not out off 49 deliveries to guide his team home to ensure they became the first ever holders of both the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Headingley 2019

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes produced a remarkable performance to lead England to an Ashes Test win at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)

With 357 runs needed to win the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Stokes produced a miracle to prevent Australia retaining the urn with two matches to spare.

Reduced to 286 for nine after the quick dismissals of Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad, Stokes unleashed a scintillating attack on the tourists alongside last-man Jack Leach in a 76-run partnership that saw the spinner contribute one run.

Stokes smashed 84 runs from his final 67 balls to finish 135 not out and lead England to one of the most memorable victories in Test history, with his celebration after his match-winning boundary an image for the ages.

Lord’s 2019

A month before Headingley and Stokes had guided England to a maiden 50-over World Cup title with an unbeaten 86 in the final followed by Super Over heroics.

When Jos Buttler got out, England needed 46 runs from the final 5.1 overs and despite the chaos around him, Stokes was able to get the hosts up to New Zealand’s total of 241 before last man Mark Wood was run-out from the final ball.

It forced a Super Over and Stokes and Buttler combined to score 15, with a boundary each, and New Zealand come up just short to ensure England clinched World Cup success at the home of cricket with the talismanic Stokes named player of the match.

Lord’s 2015

Ben Stokes
England’s Ben Stokes (right) celebrates with Alastair Cook after reaching his century against New Zealand (Nigel French/PA)

Stokes started his love affair with Lord’s during the infancy of his Test career when he blitzed his way to a hundred from only 85 balls against New Zealand.

A total of 15 fours and three sixes saw Stokes make 101 in eye-catching fashion in an innings that helped England secure a 124-run win.

Stokes’ century in 85 balls bettered the previous quickest Test hundred at Lord’s of 87 deliveries by India’s Mohammad Azharuddin against England in 1990.

