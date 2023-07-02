Ben Stokes questions ‘spirit of the game’ after controversial Lord’s dismissal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ben Stokes questions ‘spirit of the game’ after controversial Lord’s dismissal

By Press Association
Jonny Bairstow was controversially given out in the second Test (Adam Davy/PA)
Jonny Bairstow was controversially given out in the second Test (Adam Davy/PA)

England captain Ben Stokes questioned whether Australia had compromised the “spirit” of cricket in the wake of his side’s controversial 43-run defeat in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

England were furious over the manner of Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal, who was stumped by Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey after the batsman strayed from his crease believing the ball was dead.

Stokes told Sky Sports: “I think there’s quite a lot of factors you’ve got to take into that.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Second Test – Day Five – Lord’s
Ben Stokes questioned Australia’s motives after Jonny Bairstow was run out at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

“At the end of the day it’s out, (but) if the shoe was on the other foot I’d probably just have a little think about the spirit of the game. It’s happened and we’ve just got to move on with what’s in front of us.”

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was unrepentant over the incident, insisting: “I think Carey saw it happening a few balls previously.

“There’s no pause, you catch it and have a throw. I thought it was totally fair play. That’s how the rule is – I know some people might disagree a lot.”

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Second Test – Day Five – Lord’s
Jonny Bairstow paid the price for straying from his crease (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fans booed the Australians and there appeared to be a number of flashpoints when the players exited through the famous Long Room during the lunch interval.

However, former England captains Andrew Strauss and Eoin Morgan, working as post-match analysts for Sky, agreed with Cummins’ opinion.

Strauss said he was “pretty comfortable with what Australia did there”, while Morgan added: “I don’t see it compromising the spirit of the game. He (Bairstow) was just being naive, it was almost like he was batting in his own bubble.”

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Second Test – Day Five – Lord’s
Ben Stokes’ brilliant knock of 155 could not save England (Adam Davy/PA)

Stokes admitted his thrilling knock of 155 was scant consolation for a difficult defeat but insisted the series was far from finished.

“Having experienced something like that before, you’re able to look back and have some kind of game plan, but unfortunately it just wasn’t enough for us today,” said Stokes.

“It got to the point where Australia changed their plans so I just had to change the way I was going about it.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Second Test – Day Five – Lord’s
Australia captain Pat Cummins was unrepentant over the Jonny Bairstow run-out (Adam Davy/PA)

“It’s a tough one to swallow going so close, but being involved in such a fantastic game was awesome. We’re 2-0 down but we’ve got three games left so we know we can do it.”

Australia batter Steve Smith, who pipped Stokes to the man of the match award for his first-innings knock of 110, hailed his England counterpart as a “freak”.

“He’s an unbelievable player, some of the things he can pull off on this ground and in this game of cricket, he’s a freak,” said Smith.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Second Test – Day Four – Lord’s
Steve Smith took the man of the match award for his brilliant 110 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The way he went about it, targeting that one side, smacking them down the hill and batting the other end. He’s a freak, an unbelievable player.”

Reflecting on his missed opportunity to catch Stokes earlier in his innings, Smith added: “It’s difficult giving guys like that lives. The way he plays chasing totals, the way he gets it done, it was an incredible knock.”

