Anthony Gordon fires England Under-21s into European Championship semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Anthony Gordon fires England Under-21s into European Championship semi-finals

By Press Association
Anthony Gordon’s goal was enough to put England through to the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anthony Gordon’s goal was enough to put England through to the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Anthony Gordon’s second goal of the European Championship secured a 1-0 win over Portugal and booked England Under-21s’ place in the semi-finals for the first time since 2017.

The Newcastle winger, operating as a central forward in Lee Carsley’s team, pounced 10 minutes before half-time to clinically finish a good passing move.

Despite some late Portuguese pressure which saw Henrique Araujo’s effort rebound off the crossbar with goalkeeper James Trafford beaten, England – who have yet to concede a goal at the tournament – held on to set up a meeting with Israel, whom they beat 2-0 in the group phase, on Wednesday.

The only downside on the night in the Shengelia Arena in Kutaisi, Georgia, was a booking for Norwich right-back Max Aarons which rules him out of the semi-final.

Early exchanges saw Liverpool’s Curtis Jones guide a shot wide from just outside the penalty area and Wolves’ Pedro Neto have an effort turned around the post by Trafford.

Gordon’s first sight of goal in the 23rd minute from Jacob Ramsey’s through-ball was easily saved by Celton Biai but the Portuguese goalkeeper had no chance with his next effort.

Noni Madueke played in Morgan Gibbs-White and he cleverly cut back the ball to Gordon loitering near the penalty spot to confidently sweep home first time.

In first-half added time Taylor Harwood-Bellis produced an important block to deny Tiago Dantas and, after Aarons was booked early in the second half, Levi Colwill did similarly to prevent Araujo having a chance to equalise.

Seconds later the Portugal forward was unsuccessfully appealing for a penalty after a tangle with Harwood-Bellis in the six-yard area as they challenged for a cross before coming even closer to scoring when his header hit the crossbar.

With seconds remaining of regulation time, Neto drilled a free-kick into England’s defensive wall and when Nuno Tavares fired over in the final minute of six added on, Carsley’s side were safe.

More from Press and Journal

Nespresso in Union Square will be closing. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Nespresso kiosk in Aberdeen's Union Square to close
Joy Dunlop will sing a Gaelic Psalm at the national service of thanksgiving for King Charles.
Argyll Gaelic singer Joy Dunlop to sing for King Charles at 'Scottish coronation'
Race for Life Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Aberdeen Race for Life celebrates as over 1,600 people put on their trainers…
Ross County will first meet Aberdeen this season on September 23 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Group
Ross County chief Steven Ferguson says Aberdeen will be as tough as Celtic or…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fraudster Alexander Hind Picture shows; Fraudster Alexander Hind. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Ponzi fraudster scammed victims out of £500,000 then fled to US
Anthony Gordon’s goal was enough to put England through to the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)
Weekend court roll – a fatal misjudgement and a gun-toting teen
New life for tackle shop proposed.
Buckie dentist extension, new life for Forres tackle shop and new Elgin care home
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks (left) is congratulated after scoring at Banks o' Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Friendly round up: Kieran Shanks nets twice as Peterhead win at Banks o' Dee
Cancer survivor Jordan Ramsay standing at the starting line at Race for Life Aberdeen.
Race for Life Aberdeen raises £125,000 for Cancer Research UK
Alexander McCall Smith has had an application to fit solar panels approved. He is standing in front of a library of books.
Author Alexander McCall Smith wins battle for solar panels in the Highlands