Daryll Neita beats Dina Asher-Smith to win 200m at Diamond League in Stockholm

Daryll Neita out-shone her compatriot Dina Asher-Smith to claim victory in the women’s 200 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm.

Defying poor weather conditions in the Swedish capital, Neita ran a superb bend from lane seven to take first place in a time of 22.50 seconds, with Asher-Smith second in 22.58 seconds.

Neita’s win – her first individual triumph in the competition – continues an intriguing rivalry heading into next week’s British Championships in Manchester.

In the women’s 800 metres, Laura Muir was forced to settle for sixth place, one place behind her compatriot Melissa Courtney-Bryant.

In the men’s 100 metres, Britain’s Reece Prescod recorded a time of 10.14 seconds to take second place behind winner Akani Simbine of South Africa in 10.03 seconds.