Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon on eve of tournament due to wrist injury

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from this year’s Wimbledon on the eve of the tournament due to a wrist injury.

The Australian, who was beaten in last year’s final by Novak Djokovic, had earlier conceded there were “some question marks” over his participation.

In a statement posted on his social media accounts, Kyrgios wrote: “I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year.

Sorry to hear your news @NickKyrgios – wishing you a swift recovery and hope to see you back on our courts next year 🙏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/R0zl7i74Bd — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2023

“During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

“I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.”

Kyrgios had been scheduled to begin his campaign against Belgian former quarter-finalist David Goffin on Court One on Monday.

Nick Kyrgios was runner-up to Novak Djokovic in 2022 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The 28-year-old has been unable to build on his sole grand slam final appearance after withdrawing from the Australian Open in January due to a knee injury which required surgery.

He had played only one match since, a defeat to Wu Yibing in Stuttgart last month, and admitted during his pre-tournament media rounds on Sunday that he was “almost dreading” his return.

“I’m just going to try to do everything I can, prepare, go out there and play some good tennis,” Kyrgios had said. “I feel probably as good as I could feel at the moment.”