Football rumours: Manchester City close to £86m Josef Gvardiol deal

What the papers say

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol is on the brink of a record move to Manchester City, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 21-year-old defender will cost the Champions League winners £86 million from RB Leipzig.

Former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos (PA)

Nottingham Forest face competition from Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli for former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. The Greek international, 25, will cost Forest between £13 million and £17 million from Stuttgart.

Jesse Lingard and Sergio Ramos are the latest players linked with a move to Inter Miami, according to the Daily Mirror. Former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest midfielder Lingard, 30, has been training with the MLS side while Ramos, 37, is a reported target after leaving Paris St Germain.

Premier League new boys Luton have been linked with a move for Dutch winger Tahith Chong, 23. The Daily Mail reports Luton are in talks with Birmingham about the ex-Manchester United youngster.

Social media round-up

Mason Mount will undergo medical tests on Monday and then he’s finally gonna sign five year deal as new Manchester United player. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Contract until June 2028 — it will also include an option to extend until June 2029. £55m plus £5m to Chelsea. Statement this week. pic.twitter.com/LJrOlex32x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2023

Newcastle line up £30m Champions League star as Eddie Howe acts quickly after missing out on Szoboszlai transfer https://t.co/x6OCMB8O4g — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 2, 2023

Players to watch

Leeds United’s Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams: West Ham have approached Leeds about the American midfielder, 24, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Max Kilman: Wolves have rejected a bid of 35 million euros from Napoli for the defender, 26.