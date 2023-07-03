Roy Hodgson still going strong – A look at the Premier League’s oldest managers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roy Hodgson still going strong – A look at the Premier League's oldest managers

By Press Association
Roy Hodgson is back for another season with Crystal Palace
Roy Hodgson is back for another season with Crystal Palace (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Roy Hodgson is to remain as Crystal Palace manager for the new season at the age of 76.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the five men to manage in the Premier League after turning 70.

Roy Hodgson

Oldest Premier League managers (graphic)
Roy Hodgson is one of five managers to work in the Premier League after turning 70 (PA graphic)

76 years, three days (on the date of Palace’s first game of the new season)

Hodgson’s extended stay means he will take charge of the clash with Sheffield United three days after his 76th birthday. Remarkably he has had three separate spells in the top flight since turning 70, keeping Palace safe from relegation in 2020-21 and again last season, but failing to achieve the same feat with Watford in between times.

His 47-year managerial career has taken in a total of 17 clubs in six countries, including four in Sweden, as well as the national teams of England, Switzerland, Finland and the United Arab Emirates.

Sir Bobby Robson

Sir Bobby Robson celebrates a Premier League manager of the month award in 2003
Sir Bobby Robson celebrates a Premier League manager of the month award in 2003 (Gareth Copley/PA)

71 years, 192 days

Robson was 66 when he was appointed manager of his beloved Newcastle in 1999 and spent almost five years in the role, guiding the Magpies to back-to-back Champions League qualifications and a UEFA Cup semi-final.

His managerial career started over 30 years earlier with Fulham, enjoying long spells with Ipswich and England as well as managing overseas with PSV Eindhoven twice, Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Barcelona.

Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson celebrates with the 2012-13 Premier League trophy
Sir Alex Ferguson signed off with a 13th Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA)

71 years, 139 days

The great Manchester United manager stepped down in 2013 after the last of his record 13 Premier League titles, and his 1,500th game in charge.

His tenure began in 1986, pre-dating the Premier League era by six years, and followed three Scottish titles and a European Cup Winners’ Cup with Aberdeen and almost a year in charge of Scotland. Old Trafford’s north stand was named the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand in 2011.

Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock, right, as Cardiff manager and Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson in December 2018
Neil Warnock, right, as Cardiff manager andCrystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson in December 2018, then aged 70 and 71 respectively (Yui Mok/PA)

70 years, 162 days

Still managing in the Championship with Huddersfield, Warnock joined the select group of septuagenarian Premier League bosses after taking Cardiff up in 2018 – the eighth promotion of a managerial career that now stretches to 37 years.

He also managed his boyhood club Sheffield United, QPR and Palace in the Premier League and 14 different clubs in all, with his 1,618 games and counting in English professional football breaking the record previously held by ex-Crewe manager Dario Gradi.

Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri, left, celebrates Leicester's Premier League title with Christian Fuchs, centre, and Kasper Schmeichel
Claudio Ranieri was unable to recapture his title-winning magic after turning 70 (Nick Potts/PA)

70 years, 93 days

Ranieri memorably took Leicester from relegation favourites, having narrowly survived under predecessor Nigel Pearson, to the 2015-16 league title.

He was sacked the following season and unsuccessful spells at Fulham and Watford followed, with both teams relegated and Ranieri lasting less than four months in each stop. His 14 games in charge of the Hornets saw him past his 70th birthday – before he was replaced by a then 74-year-old Hodgson in January 2022.

