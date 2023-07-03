No home comforts for England at Home of Cricket – Australia’s Lord’s domination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No home comforts for England at Home of Cricket – Australia’s Lord’s domination

By Press Association
Ben Stokes and England tasted defeat as Australia and Steve Smith, right, cintuned to thrive at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)
Ben Stokes and England tasted defeat as Australia and Steve Smith, right, cintuned to thrive at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

Defeat in the second Test extended England’s miserable Ashes record at Lord’s to seven wins in 38 matches.

Ben Stokes’ staggering 155 was not enough to avoid a 43-run defeat which stretched England’s winless run against their arch-rivals at the Home of Cricket to a decade.

Here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at Australia’s visits to Lord’s.

No home comforts

Australia players watch from the Lord's balcony during their team's second innings
Australia have made themselves at home at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

The Lord’s hospitality may be world famous – Sunday’s unsavoury confrontations in the Long Room notwithstanding – but unfortunately for England, their visitors from the other side of the world have too often made themselves at home.

Sunday saw the conclusion of Australia’s 16th win at Lord’s, drawing 15 Tests along the way to leave England winning just 18 per cent of their meetings.

England’s back-to-back wins in 2009, in a game set up by Sir Andrew Strauss and Sir Alastair Cook’s opening stand of 196 and clinched by Andrew Flintoff’s five for 92, and 2013 when Joe Root made 180 and Graeme Swann took nine wickets in the match are their only successes in 23 attempts since winning in 1934.

In fact, England won more Ashes Tests at Lord’s prior to 1900 – four out of seven, having only played the first in 1884 – than their three in the 123 years since.

The ground witnessed only that solitary 1934 home win in the whole of the 20th century, when Hedley Verity took 15 wickets to condemn the great Sir Donald Bradman’s side to an innings defeat.

Australia have won on seven of their last 11 visits since a run of draws in the 1970s and early 1980s, and all by comfortable margins.

Sunday’s was easily the closest by runs, with Australia victorious by 239 in 2005 and 405 in 2015 as well as chasing targets with four, six and eight wickets to spare and completing a thumping innings win in 1993 after declaring on 632 for four.

Smith closing on the Don

Steve Smith walks down the pavilion steps following victory in the second Ashes Test at Lord's
Steve Smith became only the third man to make 500 runs in Ashes Tests at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

Bradman is the leading run-scorer in Ashes Tests at Lord’s, closely followed by Steve Smith after his first-innings century this time around.

Bradman scored 551 runs in eight innings, including scores of 254, 102 not out and 89. Smith’s record is very similar, with 215 in 2015, 110 across Wednesday and Thursday and 92 in 2019, adding an extra half-century with 58 in the same game as his double-century.

He has also had one innings fewer than Bradman, having been forced off by concussion in 2019 as Marnus Labuschagne took his place.

Allan Border scored 503 runs in nine Lord’s innings, meaning only Australian batters have reached 500 in Ashes Tests there. David Gower, with 467, is the only Englishman in the top six, with Stokes’ efforts over the weekend lifting him to 387.

Among those to have played at least twice, ex-Australia captain Steve Waugh’s 115.50 is the highest average. Waugh scored 231 runs in five innings with only two dismissals.

Compatriots David Boon, Warren Bardsley and Border also averaged over 100 at Lord’s, with Percy Chapman (91.00) the only Englishman in the top 10, even if excluding Australia pace bowler Dennis Lillee, who scored 115 in three innings with no dismissals and therefore no average.

Glenn McGrath celebrates the wicket of England captain Michael Vaughan, bottom right, at Lord's in 2005
Glenn McGrath celebrates the wicket of England captain Michael Vaughan at Lord’s in 2005 (Chris Young/PA)

Glenn McGrath edges Verity as the leading wicket-taker, 26 to 21, with both men averaging just over 11 in those games. England’s Fred Trueman and Australia pair Charlie Turner and Shane Warne took 19 apiece.

Johnny Briggs boasts the best average, taking 15 Australian wickets at 7.26 in Lord’s Tests.

Bob Massie, with 16 at 8.56, is the leading Australian, with Englishman George Ulyett (eight at 10.12) also below Verity and McGrath’s averages among those with at least five Ashes wickets at HQ.

