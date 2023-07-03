Robbie Deas hoping Kilmarnock move will aid Scotland aspirations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robbie Deas hoping Kilmarnock move will aid Scotland aspirations

By Press Association
Kilmarnock new boy Robbie Deas has Scotland ambitions (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Kilmarnock new boy Robbie Deas has Scotland ambitions (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Robbie Deas is hoping to fulfil his Scotland dreams following his move to Kilmarnock .

The 21-year-old defender joined Killie from Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a two-year deal after considering several options.

Deas, who came through the youth ranks at Celtic, has represented Scotland at Under-17, U19 and U21 levels and is hoping to take the next step while at Rugby Park.

He said: “A dream of mine is to represent my country. Kilmarnock gives me a great platform to do well and you never know.

“I was lucky enough to play Under-17s and Under-19s and I had one friendly with the 21s.

“There’s no better feeling than playing for your country, you play against the best of other players from other countries and that’s what you want to do. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do.

“I was lucky enough and when I did, I felt privileged to put on the strip. It was exciting. I just want the taste of it.

“Growing up I’ve always gone to watch the national team so that’s what I want to do.

“You look at (Killie) players of the past who have played for the national team, like Greg Taylor who is now at Celtic, Eamonn Brophy played for Scotland.

“There is a platform here. The gaffer has an exciting thing going here and I am delighted to be part of it.”

After earlier spells in his career on loan at  Cowdenbeath and Alloa Athletic, Deas, who played against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final last season where Caley lost 3-1, feels the time is “right” to be taking the step up into the top flight of Scottish football.

He said:  “I feel like I’ve done the right pathway. I feel a lot of boys probably frown upon going out on loan at a young age.

“I was lucky enough to do it. I think I’ve got the right education.

“There is only so much you can learn at youth football, especially at Celtic where you dominate most youth games whereas  you go to Cowdenbeath which is proper men’s football which I was needing as a centre-half.

“I loved my time at Cowdenbeath, I was there as an 18-year-old and I learned so much and then made the step up to Alloa and then same again to Inverness.

“I have had three great years at the club and I feel more than ready now to play in the Premiership, step up and make myself known.

“I see the vision the gaffer has got and that is what I want to be part of. It is exciting times at the club.”

