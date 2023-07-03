Enzo Maresca wants his Leicester players to adapt quickly to Championship life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Enzo Maresca wants his Leicester players to adapt quickly to Championship life

By Press Association
Leicester manager Enzo Maresca has warned his players they have to learn to adapt to the Championship after relegation last season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester manager Enzo Maresca has warned his players they have to learn to adapt to the Championship after relegation last season (Mike Egerton/PA)

New Leicester manager Enzo Maresca admits it will be a “bad thing” if his side do not adapt to life back in the Championship after their nine-year stay in the top flight came to end.

Maresca has some adapting of his own to do, having left Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager to take over at the King Power, but the players who have remained following Premier League relegation have a big task on their hands.

The Italian inherits a squad which has lost eight players from last season, either released or sold – with James Maddison’s move to Tottenham not unexpected but still a huge blow – while the club are still in talks with Jonny Evans after his contract expired.

Enzo Maresca File Photo
Enzo Maresca left Manchester City for Leicester (PA)

They have, however, been bolstered by the arrivals of Wolves centre-back Conor Coady and Spurs midfielder Harry Winks, which Maresca said was a “good signal from the club”.

“We need to adapt. The Championship, it’s different from the Premier League. If we don’t have that, it will be a bad thing,” Maresca, whose experience of second-tier football extends to playing 47 matches for West Brom between 1998 and 2000, told his first press conference.

“Personally for me it’s been difficult. Since I joined Man City we felt part of the family there but professionally, I had no doubts (about joining).

“Leicester is an important club, a Premier League club, but the reality is that we are a Championship club, and we have to adapt.”

The Foxes have at least been able to get some early business done in the transfer market and Maresca is keen to strengthen further.

But he insists long-serving striker Jamie Vardy will not be leaving despite interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, although he could not rule out further departures with winger Harvey Barnes attracting interest.

Asked if Vardy was staying he added: “Absolutely, yes. He is an unbelievable player. Hopefully he can stay with us.

“It’s difficult, when the market is open, anything can happen. Most of us are worried about what happens tomorrow, but we have to look forward.

“At the moment, seven players had their contracts expire, Maddison left, and some more players can leave.

“But at the same time, if players leave, we can bring in more players. The idea is to bring in our targets as soon as possible.”

