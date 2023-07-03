Steven Gerrard named new boss of Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is the latest big name to make the move to Saudi Arabia after signing a deal to become head coach of Al-Ettifaq.

The 43-year-old has returned to management after being sacked by Aston Villa in October less than a year into the job after winning just two of their opening 12 Premier League games.

“Where legends are found We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach,” said the club in a post on Twitter.

Where legends are found ❤️💚 We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach ✍️#GerrardEttifaqi pic.twitter.com/hgeHl1Djnu — Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) July 3, 2023

Gerrard, who previously led Rangers to the Scottish Premier League title in 2020-21 to secure his first managerial trophy, had been long-term target for the Saudi club but he revealed last month he had turned down an initial approach.

“I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did, and have been analysing that over the last couple of days. As we stand, right now, I won’t be taking that offer up,” Gerrard told BT Sport at the Champions League final.

However, Al-Ettifaq, who finished seventh out of 16 clubs in the Saudi Pro League, maintained their interest and Gerrard has had a change of heart.

He’s no stranger to silverware 🔥 A Legend who brings a glorious history and exciting future to Ettifaq 😉#GerrardEttifaqi pic.twitter.com/xTllHZfO9B — Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) July 3, 2023

Human rights organisation Amnesty International criticised Gerrard’s move, with UK economic affairs director Peter Frankental saying the “gathering stampede” to join Saudi Arabian clubs was “more evidence that Saudi sportswashing has gone into overdrive”.

“The Saudi strategy on football appears to be to keep ratcheting up the big-name deals to create the momentum for a bid to host the World Cup in 2030,” he said.

“FIFA must apply stringent human rights risk assessments to any Saudi bid for 2030, but we also need to see FIFA, star signings and high-profile managers like Steven Gerrard speaking out about Saudi Arabia’s atrocious human rights record.”