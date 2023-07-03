Norwich goalkeeper Jon McCracken joins Dundee on a season-long loan deal

Goalkeeper Jon McCracken said “it feels great” after joining Dundee from Norwich on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old began his career at Hamilton before joining the Canaries in 2016.

McCracken, who has had loan spells at League of Ireland side Bohemians and more recently Stevenage, was recruited by Dundee boss Tony Docherty and the former Scotland under-17 keeper told the club’s official website: “It feels great, there has been a bit of interest for a while now, so I’m glad to get it done and to be here.

“I spoke to the gaffer quite a few times over the last couple of weeks and once I spoke to him my mind was pretty much made up on where I wanted to go and it was just a matter of getting the green light from Norwich to come up.

“The gaffer said ‘you’ll come in and fight for your jersey’ and that was my mind made up. I am hoping for a successful season for me personally and the club.

“I am aiming to get as many games as I can and hopefully help Dundee to get as many clean sheets as possible.”

McCracken trained with his new team-mates on Monday morning and will travel with the Dundee squad to their training camp in Ireland.

Docherty said: “We are delighted to have him in the building, he is an extremely talented young goalkeeper from Norwich who they rate very highly.

“He now just needs to get to that next stage in his career in terms of his development, so we are delighted to have him on board.

“He’s a big character, a great personality and from what we’ve heard and seen of him we are very impressed.

“He’ll be coming to Ireland with us to integrate with the boys. I’ve said to Jon he’s in a fight for the jersey and that number one spot and that’s what I want all over the squad that competition, because that healthy level of competition keeps everyone on their toes and improves the standard.”