Wimbledon day one: Top seeds Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic ease to victory

By Press Association
Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic (PA)
Bookies favourites Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek made light work of their day one opponents to progress into the Wimbledon second round with ease.

Swiatek, a four-time grand-slam champion, has not always felt at ease on the lawn at the All England Club but produced a near-faultless display on Court One to down world number 34 Zhu Lin in straight sets.

It was a similar story for Djokovic, looking for a fifth straight title in SW19, and after a delay due to rain before a slippery surface saw leaf blowers required to dry the court, he strolled to victory over Pedro Cachin.

Harriet Dart was the first British hopeful to exit the Championships but Liam Broady, Jodie Burrage and Jan Choinski clinched victories to give the home crowd plenty to cheer.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Novak Djokovic was desperate to ensure the Centre Court surface was dry after a brisk shower
Quote of the day

Brit Watch

There were three British winners on day one
Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Rehabbing Raducanu checks in

Emma Raducanu is a one of a number of high-profile absentees from this year’s Wimbledon following surgery on both wrists and her left ankle in May.

The 2021 US Open champion has been hampered by injures since her stunning Flushing Meadows triumph and these latest setbacks ruled her out of the grass-court season, but she was still able to make a surprise appearance on the opening day of the Championships.

Raducanu, in her role as global ambassador for Evian, attended their VIP auite alongside fellow British prospect Jack Draper before the duo were involved in Vodaphone’s Connection Experience in the Southern Village.

