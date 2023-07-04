Former Lioness Jill Scott: Can England win World Cup? Course we can!

Former England midfielder Jill Scott believes the Lionesses can win the Women’s World Cup and says Sarina Wiegman’s side will be the best-prepared team at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The 36-year-old Euro 2022 winner praised the “humble” squad ahead of their Group D opener against Haiti on July 22 and insists she will have no problem being a pundit this time instead of a player.

She said: “I’ve watched the Lionesses a few times as a player since I’ve retired – they were too fast for me, and too good!”

Jill Scott was impressed by the statue when she unveiled it (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Scott, who won ITV’s I’m a Celebrity last year after retiring, continued: “We’ve got a great group of girls – grounded, humble, but also incredible players.

“I think it’ll be the best-prepared team going out to the World Cup.

“Yeah, there’s going to be competition from the likes of Spain, Brazil you can never ever write off, (and) USA’s mentality – that winner’s mentality.

“But I do think that we’ll do well. I think we’ll be the best-prepared team and can we win it? Course we can.”

Scott shows her competitive side during the Euro 2022 final (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Scott was speaking by the Angel Of The North in Gateshead, as a 4.5-metre statue of herself posing with her arms out was unveiled to publicise the announcement that she will be a captain on Sky’s hit show A League Of Their Own.

“I’m standing here and it’s just such a surreal moment, to think I’ve actually got my own statue,” she said. “And I think she looks pretty decent, to be honest.

“The process was that I had to go into a room, there was about 130 cameras and they just all flashed at once, and off that one picture, they created this statue.

“The attention to detail is brilliant. Although I did joke that I don’t think my legs have been that smooth, ever!

“It’s just such a proud moment for me and my family to think that I’ve got a statue.”

The Mayor of Gateshead was there, along with players from the Boldon and Gateshead College sides she played for growing up.

Scott said she will be fine coping with the cut and thrust of the fun show, following other ex-footballers like Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards.

Scott met members of Boldon Girls FC, the team she played for growing up (Owen Humphreys/PA)

She said: “I’ve seen how well they’ve kind of coped with that transition, they seem to have a laugh, but then also that competitive streak comes out as well.

“So I think this show should suit me really in terms of personality. I want to have a laugh, but also being serious at the same time when I want to win for the blue team.”

Asked if the public will see a different side of her on ALOTO, after being voted Queen of the Jungle with her authentic personality, Scott said: “I think I can’t do anything but ‘nice’, to be honest.

“The only time that I was a little bit nasty was when I stepped over that white line but I think I will be a little bit competitive.”

Scott will be working as a pundit at the Women’s World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Since winning the Euros and winning the jungle show, Scott admitted: “Yeah, life’s changed a lot. I was used to just going to football every single day.

“Now I have to check my itinerary every single week and try and make sure I’m at places on time.

“I’m enjoying that, I’ve got to do some incredible stuff. I was at Royal Ascot last week, I’m going to Wimbledon this week.

“So there’s some great opportunities that are coming along and I’m just grateful to have work, especially after you retire.”