England line up four-match Pakistan series ahead of T20 World Cup defence

By Press Association
England will begin preparations to defend their world T20 title against Pakistan (PA Archive)
England will begin preparations to defend their world T20 title against Pakistan (PA Archive)

England will warm up for the defence of their men’s T20 World Cup crown with a four-match series against Pakistan in May next year.

The series will run concurrently with a women’s T20 series and three one-day internationals between the same two countries.

Jos Buttler’s side beat Pakistan to clinch the world title in Melbourne last November and will reprise the rivalry in matches from May 22-30 before flying out to the Caribbean and United States.

Heather Knight’s England will start their summer with T20 matches at Edgbaston, Northampton and Headingley from May 11-19, before the three one-day internationals which conclude on May 29.

England’s women will also play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand in June and July, followed by a five-match T20 series at a number of high-capacity venues.

Following the T20 World Cup, the men’s team will engage in back-to-back, three-match Test series against the West Indies and Sri Lanka in July and August/September respectively, followed by T20 and ODI series against Australia later in September.

