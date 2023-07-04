Catalans Dragons and Leigh lead exciting Super League campaign – what comes next

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Catalans Dragons and Leigh lead exciting Super League campaign – what comes next

By Press Association
Catalans Dragons top the Super League pile with 10 games of the regular season remaining (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leigh have stolen the show in Betfred Super League this year by surging towards an improbable play-off place in their first season back in the top flight.

With the Leopards looking strong alongside Catalans Dragons, Wigan and St Helens, a furious battle is developing for the final two post-season slots – not to mention a potential twist at the bottom of the table.

With 10 weeks of the regular season remaining, the PA news agency runs the rule over the 12 teams ahead of a potentially pivotal weekend of action.

CATALANS DRAGONS (Pld 17/Pts 26)

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – MKM Stadium
Tom Johnstone has been in stunning form for Catalans Dragons (Will Matthews/PA)

Steve McNamara’s men head into Saturday’s home clash with Huddersfield on a high after seven straight wins.

Boosted by the exuberant form of winger Tom Johnstone and underpinned by the ever-evolving Arthur Mourgue, consistent Catalans look strong bets to land their second League Leaders’ Shield.

LEIGH (17/22)

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards – Betfred Super League Magic Weekend – St. James’ Park
Lachlan Lam, left, has helped inspire Leigh to second place (Richard Sellers/PA)

Spectacularly bucking the trend of previous promoted teams, Adrian Lam’s side are riding high in second place as they prepare to head to struggling Castleford.

With yards from John Asiata, points from Josh Charnley and precision from Lachlan Lam, there is little sign of the Leopards losing their spots.

WIGAN (17/22)

Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity – Betfred Super League – DW Stadium
Jai Field has returned to bolster Wigan’s play-off hopes (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Matt Peet’s men go to resurgent Wakefield on Friday on a high having rebounded well from last month’s mauling by St Helens with two straight wins.

With Jai Field back in his favoured full-back role and Bevan French busier in the halves, the Warriors look in good shape for another post-season assault.

WARRINGTON (17/22)

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves – Betfred Challenge Cup – Quarter Final – DW Stadium
Warrington coach Daryl Powell has a lot to ponder (Richard Sellers/PA)

Four league defeats from five and the embarrassing exit of Josh McGuire have rendered Warrington’s eight-game unbeaten start to the campaign a distant memory.

Another loss to St Helens on Friday would pile more pressure on boss Daryl Powell, with his side facing the real possibility of sliding all the way out of the top six.

ST HELENS (16/20)

Hull FC v St. Helens – Betfred Super League – MKM Stadium
Paul Wellens’ Saints have endured a sluggish campaign (Mike Egerton/PA)

Some recent displays suggest Saints are once again coming good at the right time but last month’s surprise blip at Hull indicates Paul Wellens still has some work to do.

A win at Warrington would ease those fears and arguably confirm Saints’ status as favourites to reel off a fifth consecutive Grand Final triumph.

SALFORD (17/20)

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC – Betfred Super League – AJ Bell Stadium
Marc Sneyd is hoping to kick stuttering Salford into the play-offs (Richard Sellers/PA)

Paul Rowley’s men face Leeds on Sunday in a match that could have a major say on which team goes on to seal a play-off slot.

Despite once again defying the odds for much of the campaign, back-to-back heavy losses – most recently at rock-bottom Wakefield – have raised questions over the Red Devils’ ability to stay the course.

HULL KR (17/18)

Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford Tigers – Betfred Challenge Cup – Quarter Finals – Sewell Group Craven Park
Injuries to the likes of Jordan Abdull have hit Hull KR hard (Will Matthews/PA)

Injury-ravaged Rovers have shown signs of buckling in recent weeks and head into Sunday’s derby with scant hope of repeating their 40-0 humiliation of Hull at the MKM Stadium in April.

Jordan Abdull is their latest big loss, but despite a major battle to retain their top six slot, Rovers’ fighting spirit cannot be questioned.

LEEDS (17/16)

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants – Betfred Super League – Headingley Stadium
Blake Austin is hitting his best form for Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA)

Unfathomable for much of the season, Rohan Smith’s men finally appear to have found their groove, thanks in no small part to the superb form of Blake Austin and the muscle of mysteriously departing prop Sam Walters.

Heading to Salford on Sunday, the Rhinos’ traditional late-season surge is under way.

HULL (17/14)

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves – Betfred Super League Magic Weekend – St. James’ Park
Brad Fash is helping Hull barge up the Super League table (Richard Sellers/PA)

Even last week’s gutsy defeat by Catalans could not disguise the significant improvements made by Tony Smith’s side since a torrid start to the campaign.

With halves Jake Clifford and Jake Trueman outstanding, and homegrown Brad Fash typifying their fresh impetus up front, FC could end up running the top six close.

HUDDERSFIELD (16/10)

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity – Betfred Super League – St James’ Park
Ian Watson’s Huddersfield are enduring a desperate campaign (Richard Sellers/PA)

Huddersfield’s only solace in a season to forget is that there are two teams below them who have been much worse.

But with Wakefield stirring, under-pressure Giants boss Ian Watson needs to summon something from his tired side, unrecognisable from that basking in a Wembley Challenge Cup final just over 12 months ago.

CASTLEFORD (17/8)

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves – Betfred Super League – The Mend-A-Hose Jungle
Castleford have struggled for consistency this season (Richard Sellers/PA)

Cas are capable of summoning good days – see their Magic Weekend win over Leeds and the recent success against Warrington – but remain ravaged by inconsistency and, despite the encouraging loan signing of Riley Dean, have every reason to be looking over their shoulders with increasing alarm.

WAKEFIELD (17/4)

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League – Be Well Support Stadium
Wakefield are targeting another unlikely great escape (Nigel French/PA)

The top flight’s great escape act are at it again, if last week’s thumping win over Salford is anything to go by.

Fully behind boss Mark Applegarth and galvanised by the recent arrival of Luke Gale, Wakefield would issue another major statement if they manage to get something from Wigan on Friday night.

