Roger Federer welcomed back to Centre Court for first time since his retirement

By Press Association
Roger Federer waves to the Centre Court crowd (Adam Davy/PA)
Roger Federer waves to the Centre Court crowd (Adam Davy/PA)

Roger Federer showed he is still king of Centre Court after a special welcome marked his record-breaking achievements at Wimbledon.

The 41-year-old was back at the scene of his eight titles for the first time since he retired last September and was celebrated in the Royal Box ahead of the start of play on Tuesday.

Federer, who was fresh from appearing on stage with Coldplay in Zurich over the weekend, received a rapturous standing ovation and was visibly moved before taking his seat next to the Princess of Wales.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka alongside the Princess of Wales
Roger Federer and his wife Mirka alongside the Princess of Wales (Adam Davy/PA)

The celebration did threaten to upstage Elena Rybakina, the defending women’s champion who began her title defence against American Shelby Rogers.

It was the first of three scheduled matches on the main show court on day two of the Championships, with two-time winner Andy Murray taking on fellow Briton Ryan Peniston later.

Top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz was in action under the roof on Court One but play elsewhere was suspended due to rain in SW19.

