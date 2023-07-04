England seamer Saqib Mahmood sidelined with recurrence of back injury

England seamer Saqib Mahmood is facing a further lay-off with a back injury, his county Lancashire have announced.

The 26-year-old has suffered a recurrence of the lumbar stress fracture that has hampered his career over the past 16 months.

Mahmood returned to action earlier this year after missing the 2022 season but has not played since May and could now miss most of the rest of this summer.

Saqib Mahmood has been diagnosed with a recurrence of a lumbar stress fracture. We wish you the best of luck with your recovery, @SaqMahmood25. ❤ Read more. ⤵ — Lancashire Lightning (@lancscricket) July 4, 2023

He will definitely miss the Hundred tournament, which takes place next month and in which he was due to represent Oval Invincibles.

A statement from Lancashire read: “Having consulted with specialists, Mahmood will now undergo rehabilitation under the guidance of Lancashire and ECB medical teams.

“He remains unavailable for Lancashire and has been ruled out of the upcoming Hundred for Oval Invincibles.”

Mahmood made a promising Test bow against the West Indies in March last year, playing in matches in Barbados and Grenada, but was struck down by injury soon after.

He returned to the international fray for the one-day international tour of Bangladesh in March this year and then resumed his first-class career with Lancashire but is now sidelined again.