Leeds appoint former Norwich boss Daniel Farke as manager on four-year deal

By Press Association
Daniel Farke has been appointed as the new manager of Leeds (John Walton/PA)
Leeds have announced the appointment of Daniel Farke as manager on a four-year deal.

The 46-year-old takes over from Sam Allardyce, who left the club at the end of last season following their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Farke arrives at Elland Road with plenty of Championship experience under his belt having led Norwich to Premier League promotion twice in four years.

The Canaries won the title in 2019, but despite being relegated from the Premier League the following season, they made an instant return in 2021 with Farke guiding them to another title win.

More recently the German was in charge at Borussia Monchengladbach last season, but was dismissed after they finished 10th in the Bundesliga.

Farke told the club website: “I’d like to thank everyone for the really warm welcome, I’m really grateful at this moment, to work for this amazing club.

“I feel humble at this time, I know the responsibility to fulfil all the expectations and I want to repay the trust shown.

“The most important thing is to create a togetherness and unity within this club again and from today onwards, I will work on it with my staff and players, and I trust our supporters will be there when we need them. I can’t wait for the first game of the season.”

Director Paraag Marathe added: “After a thorough recruitment process, we are excited to confirm Daniel’s appointment as our first team manager.

“His record in the Championship is clear, and I am impressed by his leadership and plan to guide us back to the Premier League.

“We welcome Daniel and his staff to the club and look forward to a strong season.”

Farke’s first Championship game in charge will come on August 6 when Leeds face Cardiff.

