Dan Evans knocked out of Wimbledon at the first hurdle again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dan Evans knocked out of Wimbledon at the first hurdle again

By Press Association
Dan Evans is out of Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Dan Evans is out of Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Dan Evans suffered more Wimbledon disappointment after he exited the tournament in the first round for the second year in a row.

World number 30 Evans had started his match with Quentin Halys on Monday and quickly found himself two sets down, but had to wait until Tuesday to try and mount a comeback.

Rain from lunchtime onwards on day two forced a further delay before his tie was eventually moved to Centre Court and despite winning the third set, Evans exited 6-2 6-3 6-7 (5) 6-4.

Dan Evans was beaten in four sets
Dan Evans was beaten in four sets (Adam Davy/PA)

Evans had been scheduled to be second up on Court Two on Tuesday but the wet weather arrived just after midday and subsequently saw all play on the outside courts cancelled for the day.

The British number two was made to wait before he was switched to Centre Court after women’s second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Panna Udvardy in 62 minutes – allowing him to complete his round one match on the big stage under the roof.

Pumped up in front of a decent-sized home crowd, Evans watched his French opponent Halys take an early tumble in the third game of set three.

Halys grimaced in pain after he twisted his left ankle and would later call for the trainer, but he was fine to resume as the set stayed on serve.

Quentin Halys took a tumble
Quentin Halys took a tumble (Steven Paston/PA)

The nip-and-tuck nature of the match extended into a tie-break and a backhand into the net from Halys saw Evans force a fourth set.

Break points were still hard to come by for the Birmingham right-hander, playing in the main draw for an eighth time, but an opportunity finally presented itself in the seventh game.

Evans wheeled off three points in a row after trailing 30-0 but his attempted forehand winner down the line landed long and his French opponent held after a super drop shot was combined with a fine winner behind the baseline.

It felt decisive and proved to be with Halys able to book his place in the second round on his first match point with a booming forehand winner to inflict another early exit on Evans, who has now lost seven of his last eight matches.

More from Press and Journal

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay thrilled by speed of Ross County's summer recruitment ahead of new season
Matthew Wright celebrates after netting against Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.
Matthew Wright's hat-trick secures victory for Ross County in opening friendly against Nairn County
Operators of Glenelg Ferry have launched a petition opposing plans to cite pylons in the area. Image: Shutterstock.
Glenelg ferry bosses launch petition over proposed pylon route
Calum Scott enjoyed his week at his home club of Nairn Golf Club.
Golf: Calum Scott falls just short of a place in the Open
Side by side of South Deeside Road closed sign and photo of Ben Taylor
Man, 23, charged nine months after teen Ben Taylor killed in Aberdeen crash
Three police cars attended the scene. Image: Alastair Gossip.
Police swoop on two men after chase down Aberdeen's Union Street
Peterhead Prison Museum will be the location the second season of Channel 4 drama Screw. Image: Peterhead Prison Museum.
Peterhead Prison Museum hosts film crews for second season of Channel 4 drama Screw
Photos from Scotland's World Cup qualifying Super Six game against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club Bulawayo. Matthew Cross of Scotland, right, plays a shot as Joylord Gumbie of Zimbabwe keeps wicket. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Chris Sole reckons Scotland are no longer shock troops after Zimbabwe win moves…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A woman who was part of a gang responsible for a series of ?vicious? assaults in two pubs has succeeded in having nine months cut from her prison sentence. Kirstie Kelly, 34, was given a 32-month sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court in April 2023 for participating in attacks at two pubs in Keith, Moray Picture shows; Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; Unknown
Pub thug's jail time cut by almost a year after she appeals prison sentence
The incident is alleged to have happened on Kettlehills Crescent in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Man in dock over alleged stabbing in Aberdeen