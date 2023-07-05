Football rumours: Saudi clubs join growing interest in Thiago Alcantara

What the papers say

Liverpool are yet to receive a bid for Thiago Alcantara despite interest from several foreign clubs. The Times says clubs in Saudi Arabia are among those keen on the Spanish midfielder, 32.

Norwich City’s Brandon Williams tackles Southampton’s Tino Livramento (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton full-back Tino Livramento, 20, would prefer a move to Newcastle over a return to Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

Israel midfielder Oscar Gloukh, 19, is attracting interest from several top clubs, according to the Guardian. Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among those keen on the Red Bull Salzburg teenager.

AC Milan have joined the race to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, reports the Metro. The England winger, 22, has decided to leave Chelsea during the summer.

Social media round-up

Arsenal are planning for medical tests this week for Declan Rice after reaching final agreement with West Ham tonight. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Gunners now expected to give the green light for Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen and then close also Jurrien Timber deal. pic.twitter.com/F8steRJJau — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

Arsenal name price for Thomas Partey with Gunners ready to listen to transfer offers https://t.co/uvhB7EfxiC — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 4, 2023

Players to watch

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez saves under pressure from Leeds United’s Jack Harrison (Gareth FullerPA)

Robert Sanchez: Manchester United have identified Brighton’s Spanish goalkeeper, 25, as a potential target, according to the Daily Mail.

Folorin Balogun: Arsenal have placed a value of £50million on the USA striker, says the Daily Mirror.