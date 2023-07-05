Republic defender Enda Stevens joins Stoke following Sheffield United release

Republic of Ireland defender Enda Stevens has completed a move to Stoke on a 12-month contract after his Sheffield United deal expired.

The 32-year-old, who twice helped the Blades win promotion to the Premier League during a six-year spell at Bramall Lane, has linked up with the Potters ahead of Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Notts County and will travel to Spain for the club’s Costa Blanca training camp.

Stevens told the Sky Bet Championship club’s website: “I am delighted to be here and really excited to work with the gaffer and the boys this week before heading out to Spain for the training camp.

“It feels like the club is at the start of an ambitious project and I see another chance to be successful.

“Stoke City is a club of strong stature and, if we can play in a similar way to the Alex Neil teams I’ve come up against in the past, I have a belief that we can be really competitive in the Championship this season.”

Stevens has more than 450 appearances under his belt and was ever-present as Sheffield United finished ninth in the Premier League in 2019-20.